Carrollton’s boys and girls both played for a region championship title on Saturday. The boys had to fight hard against Alexander’s number one seed Cougars, but they ultimately got some key defensive stops and scores to seal a 49-45 win.
O’Brien Watkins put the Trojans on top at 2-0 to end a scoreless first two minutes of action, but Alexander was quick to respond, as they piled on four points from Marvin McGhee IV and a left-wing three from Ashunti Bowers that put the Cougars in the lead at 7-2. McGhee added on another score at the rim, but Carrollton answered with six points of their own, first with a foul shot from Watkins, then a corner three from Hudson Blackmon and a driving score from Cameron Merritt. Alexander was still up by one at the end of the first.
Carrollton took the lead after an exchange of scores early in the second. Watkins scored off a Blackmon assist, and Alexander followed with a Noah Melson three. That was when Blackmon knocked down another three from the left corner to put the Trojans up 13-12. After Blackmon’s three, the Cougars went on an 8-2 run, until Blackmon hit yet another three from the same corner. The teams then exchanged a pair of scores in the paint, and it was 24-20. Alexander was in the lead with two minutes until the half, and the Trojans called a timeout. After the timeout, Watkins drove down the left side of the lane to deliver the last score of the half, and it was 24-22 at halftime.
Braedan Lue for Alexander had the first score of the second half, but then Day’vionne Bigsby went to work for the Trojans. He and Watkins led a 10-2 Carrollton run that put the Trojans up by four with 5:15 still left in the third. Carrollton’s defense held Alexander to just five points in the third, as a three from Joffrey Nunnally was the Cougars’ only other score. Watkins added on a score over the front of the rim, and Keshaun Pace on defense followed with a key blocked layup attempt under the goal. Watkins added on a free throw, and that was the last score of the period. The Trojans were up 35-29 going into a crucial fourth quarter.
Alexander outscored Carrollton 16-14 in the fourth, but that was not enough to overcome their third quarter deficit. The first two minutes were a back-and-forth affair. Carrollton extended their lead by two until Alexander’s Nunnally sank a three from the right corner. Just as the Cougars gained some momentum, the Trojans answered with a Bigsby three from the right wing. It was 42-34. Then, the Cougars went on a slight 7-2 run including a pair of scores from Jah’Kim Payne and a three from Melson. The teams then exchanged scores, and it was 46-43, a one score game with roughly two and a half minutes left. The Trojans then fouled Lue at the rim, and he made two free throws to make it a one-point game at 46-45. In the final moments of the game, Trojan Pace went in for a score over the front of the rim, and Watkins knocked down a free throw to put the Trojans up by two scores with 22.5 seconds left. The Trojan defense held on, and Carrollton went home with the region title.
O’Brien Watkins led the Trojans with 20 points, and Hudson Blackmon and Day’vionne Bigsby both had 11 in the championship game. All of Bigsby’s points came in the second half. Alexander’s offense was more of a team effort, as their leading scorers were Braedon Lue with 12 and Joeffery Nunnally with nine.