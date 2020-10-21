Carrollton’s Boys and Bremen’s Girls swept top honors during a middle school golf championship this week, securing undefeated seasons on both sides.
Tally Mountain Golf Course recently hosted the 2020 West Georgia Middle School Athletic League Golf Championships, sponsored by the West Georgia FCA, where various local and non-local schools challenged one another to clinch a championship trophy.
The Boys from Carrollton Junior High captured the Championship to cap off a dominant year on the links. The Trojans shot an all-time League record 155 on the Back Nine, finishing 35 strokes ahead of team Runner-Up Rome Middle School (190) and capping-off a season in which Carrollton defeated all other schools by over 1,800 combined strokes in League contests.
Carrollton’s Mackinnley Yarbrough finished Low Medalist with a 37, while Edward Fleck finished Runner-Up with a 39. Tristan Morin (39) and Christopher Watts (40) rounded out the scoring for the Trojans. Carrollton’s Boys have consecutively won eight league titles.
Six total boys’ teams advanced to the Championship Round. Other area qualifiers were Central Middle, Haralson County Middle, Bay Springs Middle, Rome Middle, and Bremen Middle. Low scores from these teams were scored by (respectively) Carter Allen (46), Aaron Graham (62), Brody Blair (53), Lincoln Kilpatrick (40), and Chase Bilbo (40). Carrollton’s Watts also won closest to the pin on #15.
On the Front Nine, the Bremen Girls also continued their strong League play, winning the team Championship with a score of 81, while the Carrollton Middle School Girls (paced by Adeline Laney’s 46) finished team Runner-Up with a score of 98.
Bremen’s Emma Marshall carded the low round on the day (40), leading Bremen to its second Girls’ title in a row. Madelyn Simpson of Bremen finished a close second with a round of 41. All in all, four local girls’ teams competed, with Central Middle and Bay Springs Middle rounding out the field. Maddie Stowe of Central captured the closest to the pin on No. 3.
The West Georgia All-Tournament Team was also announced on Thursday, with the following players advancing to the Callahan Cup at Sunset Hills CC on Saturday, October 31: (Boys) Mackinnley Yarbrough, Edward Fleck, Tristan Morin, Christopher Watts, Lincoln Kilpatrick, Chase Bilbo; (Girls) Emma Marshall, Madelyn Simpson, Adeline Laney, Milly Jackson.
The fall Middle School Golf League was originally pioneered by local coaches Scott Morris and David Bush, and it is the only one of its kind in the State of Georgia, led exclusively by school staff and coaches.
The League is supported by several corporate and individual members of the West Georgia community and is facilitated through the great support from local clubs like Sunset Hills, Oak Mountain, Fairfield Plantation, and Tally Mountain. The Oak Mountain Ladies’ Golf Association holds an annual tournament to benefit local teams and has donated an annual clinic to Carroll County teams for the past few years.
Tournament Coordinator Dr. Kurt Hitzeman commented that area courses should be particularly commended for their support of Junior Golf in West Georgia.
“Sunset Hills, Tally Mountain, Oak Mountain, and Fairfield Plantation have faithfully supported this league for years,” he said. “The course pros and the club memberships go out of their way to provide opportunities for these kids to learn and grow in the game. This overall commitment is unique and it serves as another prime example of how our community is indeed a special one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.