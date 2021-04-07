By Staff Reports

The 4th annual Georgia Spring Break Showdown took place April 3 at Marietta High School. More than 50 high school track and field teams were represented, one being Carrollton High School.

The Lady Trojan top 10 finishers in events that had multiple heats are:

Kayla Pinkard was the winner of the triple jump in 38-2, third in high jump, fourth in 400-meter hurdles, sixth in 100-meter hurdles

Payton Phillips won the pole vault in 13-4.25

Jada Marsh, second in discus, eight in shot put

4x400-meter relay, second

Jayla Gilbert, third in shot put, seventh in discus

Kalani Witherspoon, third in 400-meter hurdles, 10th in long jump

4x800-meter relay, fifth

Madison Phillips, fifth in pole vault

Scout Jennings, seventh in 200 meters

Aubrey Dishman, seventh in high jump

Kylie Bearden, eighth in 800 meters

Aladie Kidd, 10th in 400 meters

Trojan boys in the top 10 are:

Kareem Nazim, second in pole vault, seventh in 110 hurdles

Montavious Holts, second in shot put, seventh in discus

4x400-meter relay, third

Amare Hall, third in triple jump, sixth in high jump, 10th in 100 meters

Mike Higgins, third in high jump

Zaylen Cook, third in 110 hurdles, fourth in triple jump

4x100-meter relay, fourth

Jaylen Marsh, fifth in 400 meters, ninth in 200 meters

Collin Jones, seventh in 1,600 meters

Wyatt Jackson, seventh in pole vault

Peter Ivester, eighth in 2,000-meter steeplechase

Justin Parham, eighth in 400 meters, 10th in 800 meters

Kayvion Copeland, ninth in high jump

Bremen InvitationalBremen High School hosted the Bremen Invitational track and field meet on April 1.

Top three finishers in each event were:

Boys 100-meter dash

Winner Jordan Dave, Central High, 11.32

Second Blake Matthews, Bremen, 11.7

Third Trey Campbell, Villa Rica, 11.71

Boys 200-meter dash

Winner Jordan Dave, Central High, 23.73

Second Seth Childers, Bremen, 24.27

Third Trey Campbell, Villa Rica, 24.35

Boys 400-meter dash

Winner Seth Childers, Bremen, 54 seconds

Second Caleb Ellis, Central, 55.46

Third Tristian Vaughn, Temple, 55.64

Boys 800-meter run

Winner Uriah Accord, Mt. Zion, 2:21.86

Second Jack Hood, Central High, 2:23.96

Third Antron Wheat Central High, 2:24.79

Boys 1,600-meter run

Winner Blake Taylor, Bremen, 5:27.21

Second Clint Rainwater, Central High, 5:44

Third Caleb Morse, Mt. Zion, 5:51.42

Boys 3,200-meter run

Winner Carl Spivey, Bremen, 11:05.9

Second Benjamin Haralson, Central High, 11:49.94

Third Shoya Nagashima, Bremen, 12:08.27

Boys 110-meter hurdles

Winner Jordan Accord, Mt. Zion, 17.89

Second Sawyer Daniell, Villa Rica, 20.11

Third Cameron Smith, Villa Rica, 20.21

Boys 300-meter hurdles

Winner Dionte Parker, Central High, 44.82

Second Jordan Accord, Mt. Zion, 45.2

Third Lamar Harris, Bremen, 45.52

Boys 4x100-meter relay

Winner Villa Rica, 45.24

Second Mt. Zion, 46.82

Third Temple, 47.21

Boys 4x400-meter relay

Winner Bremen, 3:53.57

Second Villa Rica, 3:53.72

Third Temple, 4:19.02

Boys 4x800-meter relay

Winner Central High, 9:49.3

Second Bremen, 10:13.93

Third Villa Rica, 10:37.53

Boys high jump

Winner Kameron Edge, Central High, 6-01

Second Will Shawley, Villa Rica, 5-11

Third Seth Childers, Bremen, 5-11

Boys long jump

Winner Will Shawley, Villa Rica, 20-10

Second Jaiden Terry, Villa Rica, 19-07

Third Jordan Dave, Central High, 19-01

Boys triple jump

Winner Will Shawley, Villa Rica, 43-02

Second Kameron Edge, Central High, 40-11

Third Jaiden Terry, Villa Rica, 40-08

Boys pole vault

Winner Destin Smith, Central High, 11-06

Second Latson Conerly, Central High, 11 feet

Third Caleb Ellis, Central High, 9-06

Boys discus

Winner Jacoby Johnson, Villa Rica, 133-01

Second Jake Thompson, Bremen, 129-05

Third Nathaniel Brock, Villa Rica, 123-11

Boys shot put

Winner Jacoby Johnson, Villa Rica, 49-07

Second Courtland Caldwell, Central High, 41-03

Third Nathaniel Brock, Villa Rica, 40-10

Girls 100-meter dash

Winner Janea Adams, Central High, 12.69

Second Mandy Rhinehart, Bremen, 13.15

Third Roniya Elliott, Villa Rica, 13.96

Girls 200-meter dash

Winner Janea Adams, Central High, 27.37

Second Kierra Montgomery, Temple, 27.49

Third Alyvia Matthews, Bremen, 28.1

Girls 400-meter dash

Winner Kierra Montgomery, Temple, 1:05.56

Second Kaley Dennis, Villa Rica, 1:08.16

Third Zoe Haberland, Central High, 1:09.88

Girls 800-meter run

Winner Aliya Ayers, Central High, 2:39.18

Second Chloe Smith, Bremen, 2:41.96

Third Zoe Haberland, Central High, 2:47.05

Girls 1,600-meter run

Winner Lucy Barker, Central High, 6:06.1

Second Noelle Ledford, Mt. Zion, 6:19.24

Third Karley Bowen, Central High, 6:41.61

Girls 3,200-meter run

Winner Lucy Barker, Central High, 12:46.09

Second Anna Ayers, Central High, 13:46.62

Third Karley Bowen, Central High, 14:08.6

Girls 100-meter hurdles

Winner Tronnecia Chapman, Bremen, 18.71

Second Chyna Johnson, Central High, 19.11

Third Sierra Flynn, Central High, 19.3

Girls 300-meter hurdles

Winner Madelyn Hull, Central High, 50.1

Second Tronnecia Chapman, Bremen, 52.34

Third Alyssa Hack, Central High, 53.54

Girls 4x100-meter relay

Winner Central High, 52.14

Second Bremen, 52.26

Third Villa Rica, 55.48

Girls high jump

Winner Rachel Wilson, Central High, 4-08

Second Madelyn Hull, Central High, 4-08

Third Em Jones, Central High, 4-02

Girls long jump

Winner Kathryn Shawley, Villa Rica, 15-08.5

Second Madelyn Hull, Central High, 15-03.5

Third Chancie Powers, Central High, 13-10

Girls triple jump

Winner Madelyn Hull, Central High, 34-08

Second Kathryn Shawley, Villa Rica, 34 feet

Third Gabrielle Grant, Villa Rica, 33-05.5

Girls pole vault

Winner Brooklyn Kierbrow, Bremen, 10-06

Second Noelle Hambrick, Bremen, 9-06

Third Mary Beth Griffin, Central High, 8 feet

Girls discus

Winner Daiyanna Cooper, Temple, 97-05

Second Kaelyn Spratling, Central High, 92-01

Third Kayli Miller, Central High, 86-01

Girls shot put

Winner Kayli Miller, Central High, 34-07

Second Mandy Rhinehart, Bremen, 33-10

Third Daiyanna Cooper, Temple, 32-11