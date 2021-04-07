By Staff Reports
The 4th annual Georgia Spring Break Showdown took place April 3 at Marietta High School. More than 50 high school track and field teams were represented, one being Carrollton High School.
The Lady Trojan top 10 finishers in events that had multiple heats are:
Kayla Pinkard was the winner of the triple jump in 38-2, third in high jump, fourth in 400-meter hurdles, sixth in 100-meter hurdles
Payton Phillips won the pole vault in 13-4.25
Jada Marsh, second in discus, eight in shot put
4x400-meter relay, second
Jayla Gilbert, third in shot put, seventh in discus
Kalani Witherspoon, third in 400-meter hurdles, 10th in long jump
4x800-meter relay, fifth
Madison Phillips, fifth in pole vault
Scout Jennings, seventh in 200 meters
Aubrey Dishman, seventh in high jump
Kylie Bearden, eighth in 800 meters
Aladie Kidd, 10th in 400 meters
Trojan boys in the top 10 are:
Kareem Nazim, second in pole vault, seventh in 110 hurdles
Montavious Holts, second in shot put, seventh in discus
4x400-meter relay, third
Amare Hall, third in triple jump, sixth in high jump, 10th in 100 meters
Mike Higgins, third in high jump
Zaylen Cook, third in 110 hurdles, fourth in triple jump
4x100-meter relay, fourth
Jaylen Marsh, fifth in 400 meters, ninth in 200 meters
Collin Jones, seventh in 1,600 meters
Wyatt Jackson, seventh in pole vault
Peter Ivester, eighth in 2,000-meter steeplechase
Justin Parham, eighth in 400 meters, 10th in 800 meters
Kayvion Copeland, ninth in high jump
Bremen InvitationalBremen High School hosted the Bremen Invitational track and field meet on April 1.
Top three finishers in each event were:
Boys 100-meter dash
Winner Jordan Dave, Central High, 11.32
Second Blake Matthews, Bremen, 11.7
Third Trey Campbell, Villa Rica, 11.71
Boys 200-meter dash
Winner Jordan Dave, Central High, 23.73
Second Seth Childers, Bremen, 24.27
Third Trey Campbell, Villa Rica, 24.35
Boys 400-meter dash
Winner Seth Childers, Bremen, 54 seconds
Second Caleb Ellis, Central, 55.46
Third Tristian Vaughn, Temple, 55.64
Boys 800-meter run
Winner Uriah Accord, Mt. Zion, 2:21.86
Second Jack Hood, Central High, 2:23.96
Third Antron Wheat Central High, 2:24.79
Boys 1,600-meter run
Winner Blake Taylor, Bremen, 5:27.21
Second Clint Rainwater, Central High, 5:44
Third Caleb Morse, Mt. Zion, 5:51.42
Boys 3,200-meter run
Winner Carl Spivey, Bremen, 11:05.9
Second Benjamin Haralson, Central High, 11:49.94
Third Shoya Nagashima, Bremen, 12:08.27
Boys 110-meter hurdles
Winner Jordan Accord, Mt. Zion, 17.89
Second Sawyer Daniell, Villa Rica, 20.11
Third Cameron Smith, Villa Rica, 20.21
Boys 300-meter hurdles
Winner Dionte Parker, Central High, 44.82
Second Jordan Accord, Mt. Zion, 45.2
Third Lamar Harris, Bremen, 45.52
Boys 4x100-meter relay
Winner Villa Rica, 45.24
Second Mt. Zion, 46.82
Third Temple, 47.21
Boys 4x400-meter relay
Winner Bremen, 3:53.57
Second Villa Rica, 3:53.72
Third Temple, 4:19.02
Boys 4x800-meter relay
Winner Central High, 9:49.3
Second Bremen, 10:13.93
Third Villa Rica, 10:37.53
Boys high jump
Winner Kameron Edge, Central High, 6-01
Second Will Shawley, Villa Rica, 5-11
Third Seth Childers, Bremen, 5-11
Boys long jump
Winner Will Shawley, Villa Rica, 20-10
Second Jaiden Terry, Villa Rica, 19-07
Third Jordan Dave, Central High, 19-01
Boys triple jump
Winner Will Shawley, Villa Rica, 43-02
Second Kameron Edge, Central High, 40-11
Third Jaiden Terry, Villa Rica, 40-08
Boys pole vault
Winner Destin Smith, Central High, 11-06
Second Latson Conerly, Central High, 11 feet
Third Caleb Ellis, Central High, 9-06
Boys discus
Winner Jacoby Johnson, Villa Rica, 133-01
Second Jake Thompson, Bremen, 129-05
Third Nathaniel Brock, Villa Rica, 123-11
Boys shot put
Winner Jacoby Johnson, Villa Rica, 49-07
Second Courtland Caldwell, Central High, 41-03
Third Nathaniel Brock, Villa Rica, 40-10
Girls 100-meter dash
Winner Janea Adams, Central High, 12.69
Second Mandy Rhinehart, Bremen, 13.15
Third Roniya Elliott, Villa Rica, 13.96
Girls 200-meter dash
Winner Janea Adams, Central High, 27.37
Second Kierra Montgomery, Temple, 27.49
Third Alyvia Matthews, Bremen, 28.1
Girls 400-meter dash
Winner Kierra Montgomery, Temple, 1:05.56
Second Kaley Dennis, Villa Rica, 1:08.16
Third Zoe Haberland, Central High, 1:09.88
Girls 800-meter run
Winner Aliya Ayers, Central High, 2:39.18
Second Chloe Smith, Bremen, 2:41.96
Third Zoe Haberland, Central High, 2:47.05
Girls 1,600-meter run
Winner Lucy Barker, Central High, 6:06.1
Second Noelle Ledford, Mt. Zion, 6:19.24
Third Karley Bowen, Central High, 6:41.61
Girls 3,200-meter run
Winner Lucy Barker, Central High, 12:46.09
Second Anna Ayers, Central High, 13:46.62
Third Karley Bowen, Central High, 14:08.6
Girls 100-meter hurdles
Winner Tronnecia Chapman, Bremen, 18.71
Second Chyna Johnson, Central High, 19.11
Third Sierra Flynn, Central High, 19.3
Girls 300-meter hurdles
Winner Madelyn Hull, Central High, 50.1
Second Tronnecia Chapman, Bremen, 52.34
Third Alyssa Hack, Central High, 53.54
Girls 4x100-meter relay
Winner Central High, 52.14
Second Bremen, 52.26
Third Villa Rica, 55.48
Girls high jump
Winner Rachel Wilson, Central High, 4-08
Second Madelyn Hull, Central High, 4-08
Third Em Jones, Central High, 4-02
Girls long jump
Winner Kathryn Shawley, Villa Rica, 15-08.5
Second Madelyn Hull, Central High, 15-03.5
Third Chancie Powers, Central High, 13-10
Girls triple jump
Winner Madelyn Hull, Central High, 34-08
Second Kathryn Shawley, Villa Rica, 34 feet
Third Gabrielle Grant, Villa Rica, 33-05.5
Girls pole vault
Winner Brooklyn Kierbrow, Bremen, 10-06
Second Noelle Hambrick, Bremen, 9-06
Third Mary Beth Griffin, Central High, 8 feet
Girls discus
Winner Daiyanna Cooper, Temple, 97-05
Second Kaelyn Spratling, Central High, 92-01
Third Kayli Miller, Central High, 86-01
Girls shot put
Winner Kayli Miller, Central High, 34-07
Second Mandy Rhinehart, Bremen, 33-10
Third Daiyanna Cooper, Temple, 32-11