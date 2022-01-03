The third and final day of the Hilburn-Patterson Invitational Basketball Tournament featured the girls and boys championship games, as well as four losers’ bracket games to determine the final tournament standings. East Paulding’s girls bested Haralson County to bring home a tournament championship. Rockmart’s boys came back to beat Harvester Christian and secure their tournament championship. Piedmont’s girls and Cedartown’s boys won the third place spots in their respective tournaments. The earliest game of the day was a losers’ bracket girls game between the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs and the Bremen Lady Blue Devils. Bremen was ahead early and maintained a strong lead throughout the game thanks to dominant play from Mary House, Alli Augustin, and Brianna Muldoon throughout the game. Cedartown was able to put together some scores from Hayvin Barclay and Maryn Barrow, but the Lady Blue Devils came away with a runaway win at 54-23 to start off the day.
The second game was a boys’ losers’ bracket game in which the Temple Tigers faced the Bremen Blue Devils. This was a very competitive game. The Blue Devils led 28-15 at halftime as a result of strong team defense and accurate shooting from Cam Teems and Cade Costanzo. However, Temple started to cut into the lead after the half with strong offensive performances from Vic Edwards and Shemar Wicker, and the Tigers completed a comeback win at a score of 49-44.
The third game determined who would be third place in the girls’ bracket. In this one, the Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets faced the Piedmont Lady Bulldogs. Piedmont was in the lead for the vast majority of this game.
It was a team effort for the Lady Bulldogs in the first half. Ava Pope and Z’hayla Walker had the most points for Piedmont this stretch. Lady Yellow Jackets Analee Morris and Brandi Jones fought to keep Rockmart in the game, but Piedmont led 23-12 at halftime.
Rockmart’s Zori Williams had a very productive third quarter in an effort to give the Lady Jackets a chance. Williams had 11 points in the third, but it wasn’t enough for the Jackets, as they fell to Piedmont, 50-36. The Piedmont Lady Bulldogs won the third place tournament spot.
After the game, Piedmont’s Ava Pope was awarded an All-Tournament team selection, and Rockmart chose not to pick only one person for their selection, so the whole team shared the All-Tournament honor trophy.
In the fourth game, the Haralson County Rebels tipped off against the Cedartown Bulldogs to determine the 3rd place spot in the boys’ bracket.
MJ Holiday and Ronald Knight led the charge on offense in the first half for the Bulldogs. Cedartown was also stout on defense, allowing only six points from the Rebels in the first half. That made it 21-6 midway through the game.
Haralson County needed a comeback, but they couldn’t get it. The Rebels stepped up a bit in the second half with strong plays from Jayden Ross and others, but it was the Bulldogs that truly turned on the jets. Cedartown spread the ball around in the second half. Eight different players had scores in the second half for the Bulldogs, and Cedartown took home the third place trophy in the boys’ tournament with a 52-27 win over Haralson County.
Haralson County’s Jayden Ross and Cedartown’s MJ Holiday were both given All-Tournament Team selection trophies after the game.
Then, it was finally time for the championship games. The night started off with a matchup between East Paulding’s Lady Raiders and Haralson County’s Lady Rebels. Both teams were coming off fairly close victories in the semifinal round.
East Paulding’s Destinee Lovejoy scored the first points with a layup off a steal. Chloe Hyatt for Haralson returned the favor on the other end with a wide open three. The Rebels were up 3-2, and it looked like it would be a close game.
That’s when Mckayla Mann and Wunmi Atiba for the Raiders showed up strong. Atiba dominated in the paint on both ends, rebounding and putting the ball up, and Mann scored from all over the court. Haralson County seemingly came away with no rebounds on either side in the first quarter and the Raiders went up 20-5. This trend continued into the second.
Mann, Atiba, and Halle Verkerk had a few scores in the second quarter. More importantly, the Lady Raiders also forced a shutout in the second quarter, and it was 28-5 at the half. It appeared East Paulding had already wrapped up the championship trophy and put it under the tree.
Atiba and Verkerk had very productive third quarters. They both had impressive and-one layups among other scores, and the Lady Raiders continued to lock down on defense. Haralson had only scored one point since the early first quarter.
Both teams exchanged scores in the fourth with players off the bench, but the game was fully in the hands of East Paulding. The Lady Raiders came away with a 46-14 win over Haralson County and earned a tournament championship trophy.
Haralson County’s Morgan Martin and Rylie Harrell received All-Tournament awards. East Paulding’s Wunmi Atiba also got an All-Tournament nod, and East Paulding’s Halle Verkerk was named girls’ tournament MVP.
The final game of the day was the boys’ championship between the Rockmart Yellow Jackets and the Harvester Christian Hawks. It was a battle in which Rockmart overcame a double digit Harvester lead to win 61-54.
Cody Johnson for the Hawks scored the first points with a three. Rockmart’s Treylin Davis responded on the next possession with a three of his own. With the game quickly tied at three, Harvester’s Johnson went up for another shot behind the arc. Jordan Charles also went to work with back-to-back steals and layups off of them. The Hawks went up 10-3. Throughout the rest of the first quarter, Johnson, Charles, Nate Jones, and Jon Stewart combined for 6 three pointers to give the Hawks a 24-11 lead going into the second quarter.
Rockmart began to slightly close the gap in the second quarter. Dennis Simms came off the bench and gave the Jackets new life with good defense and a couple of driving scores. Rockmart spread the ball around to Davis, Jakari Clark, and Damian Horton for a series of scores, but Charles and the Hawks maintained a significant lead going into the half. Charles hit a buzzer beater three from the top of the arc to make the game 36-27 at halftime.
Rockmart started out fresh in the third quarter. Horton sparked the Jackets with an assist to Davis and a powerful dunk to make the score 36-31. The Hawks were still in the lead, though, and Harvester’s Luke Tanner responded with a contested score to make it 38-31. Stewart and Davis exchanged threes and the score difference remained. Then, Rockmart gained two scores from Horton and one from Clark, and it was a one point game at 41-40. The Jackets had momentum, and scores from Davis and Simms gave Rockmart the 45-42 lead going into the fourth.
Charles and Jones surged for Harvester in the early fourth to tie the game at 48 and 50, respectively, but the Hawks could not keep up with Horton, Simms, Clark, and the Jackets. Rockmart went on a run to go up 59-50 with a little under three minutes left in the game. Harvester could not overcome that deficit. Rockmart finished with a 61-54 win and a tournament championship trophy.
Harvester Christian’s Nate Jones and Jordan Charles received All-Tournament awards, and Rockmart’s Treylin Davis also received an All-Tournament award. Rockmart’s Jakari Clark, who hit a buzzer beater three for the win in the semifinal game, was named boys’ tournament MVP.