The 2021 high school football season kicks off in Carroll County tonight with Bowdon and Temple taking center stage locally when the Red Devils and Tigers meet for a 7:30 p.m. game in Temple.
Bowdon head coach Rich Findley and his squad will be out to avenge last year’s shocking 16-12 loss to the coach Scotty Ward’s Tigers on Warren P. Sewell Field. It was the first victory by Temple over Bowdon during the 17-game history between the two schools that are located only 25-miles apart.
Temple had an up-and-down season last fall. After the stunner at Bowdon, the Tigers shocked the Central High Lions 14-7 on the Lions’ field in Carrollton, but that upset was followed by narrow losses to Heritage and Cass. Then came three consecutive wins against Pepperell, ABEST Academy and Heard County, before a three-game tailspin to close out the 2020 season with defeats to Haraslon County, Bremen and Callaway.
“It was a roller-coaster season for sure,” Coach Ward when he spoke during Graddick Sports Annual Football Media Day last month.
One of the keys to how the Tigers perform this season will hinge on how successfully they can replace standout linemen Justin Isler and Wyatt Bixlen running back Philip Johnson.
As for Rich Findley’s fourth edition of the Red Devils, he would settle to a similar start enjoyed by his team in 2020 it opened the season with six consecutive wins in route to a final 8-3 record. Bowdon ended the season with a 34-14 loss to Warren County in the Class A playoffs.
The Red Devils have a solid nucleus returning that includes 9 offensive and 8 defensive starters. Leading the way will be junior quarterback Robert McNeal, running back Gage Stephens and defensive end Tanner Langley.
Villa Rica is on the road tonight while Mount Zion is at home. Central has a bye week and will begin their season next Friday night.