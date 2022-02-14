Temple High School celebrated their seniors on Friday night with a comfortable 68-49 win.
Both teams were coming off a loss and were trying to end the season on a good note with a win.
The game started with Temple winning the jump ball. Temple also scored the first points of the game from a free throw from Sammy Zimbron. Bremen then answered back with a layup from big man Avery Hill. Temple took advantage of long possessions, which led to several scores. Bremen utilized screens and got many opportunities from mid-range, but could not covert.
BG Edouard ran Temple’s offense with a heavy game of attacking the basket. Overall, Temple upped the tempo and scored points in transition.
Ji Boykin played his part as well for Temple as he dominated the paint and scored several second chance points. After one Temple led 15-6.
Bremen began the quarter with two free throws from Cole Quesada. On defense Bremen entered playing press defense to neutralize Temple in the backcourt. Temple continued to do everything right that they did in the first quarter utilizing long possessions.
Boykin continued to dominate in the paint and Edouard continued his aggressive two-way play.
Bremen finally scored their first points outside the paint with five minutes to go in the quarter.
Temple continued to catch fire late in the quarter as they began creating turnovers. Sammy Zimbron began to fill the lane and dominate the fast break. Temple had a lot of momentum going into halftime leading Bremen 30-17.
The third quarter began with an offensive surge from both teams. The scoring began with a 3-pointer from Bremen’s Brodie Harper. Harper scored five points alone in the first minute of the quarter and went on to score 10 points in the entire quarter.
Temple’s Aman Jackson caught fire and made two 3-pointers on back-to-back drives. As much as Harper was dominating the paint Temple found a loophole.
The Tigers began to foul big man Avery Hill who was struggling at the line. Temple continued to dominate the fast break as Sammy Zimbron continued to lead the charge.
To try and stop the momentum Bremen switched back to the press defense. However, this backfired as the Blue Devils were called for fouls due to the close proximity of players in the backcourt.
Temple would eventually take a 20-point lead after two free throws from Darren Drayton. Bremen continued to struggle and miss key opportunities. Temple extended their lead t 12 points After the third quarter it was Temple led 57-35.
The two teams were called for a total of seven fouls combined in the first two minutes.
The first scoring came from a free throw from Aman Jackson. With Temple still up by more than 20 points, Bremen tried to get aggressive, but made carless turnovers.
Despite the blowout, Brodie Harper finished the game with 14 points.
At two minutes left with Temple up by 24, the coaches subbed in bench players.
Bremen would actually pull the lead under 20 points. Temple would go onto win 68 — 49. Temple also had a 15-point scorer in the form of Aman Jackson whose points included 3 3 pointers. Temple finished the season at 14 — 10 and Bremen finished their season at 8 — 14. With Temple’s win tonight they swept their 2 game season series with Bremen.