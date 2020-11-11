Anybody who has ever put on football pads and buckled up a chin strap has dreamed of one day collecting a paycheck in the NFL.
In reality, the odds of fulfilling that dream are very long. According to one survey, nine in 10,000 high school football players might have a chance to play even briefly in the NFL.
However, there are three players with ties to Carroll County who are currently on NFL rosters.
Atlanta Falcons’ long snapper Josh Harris, New England Patriots’ defensive back Jonathan Jones and Jacksonville Jaguars Dontavius Russell, earn paychecks for their play on Sundays.
All three also wore the black and gold of Carrollton High School. But that’s not the only thing they have in common.
They also can shout “War Eagle,” a greeting that all Auburn University graduates and fans love to cry out.
Harris played on Auburn’s national title team in 2010; Jonathan Jones was a defensive back on Auburn’s national title team in 2013 after signing as an undrafted free agent. Russell signed in 2019 after his seventh-round selection.
Harris plays one of the most unique, yet often overlooked, but important positions on the field.
It’s the long-snapper’s job to snap the ball back to the punter, a distance of 15-yards, and the holder for field goals and extra points, a distance of seven yards.
Harris signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and is in his ninth year in the NFL.
His most recent contract runs through 2021.
Harris was the long-snapper for the Falcons in the 2016 Super Bowl, which ended in a loss to New England.
In 2018, he went on the injured reserve list.
This season he has played in all nine games for the Falcons. Heading into Sunday’s off week, the Falcons are 3-6
Leading up to Monday night’s game between New England and the New York Jets, Jones had played in all eight games.
He entered the contest with 32 tackles. The former Carrollton Trojan has a season-high seven tackles twice in the 35-30 loss to Seattle and the 33-6 loss to San Francisco.
He also had an interception in the game against Denver.
New England lost the contest to Denver 18-12.
The Patriots won Monday night’s game against the Jets, 30-27.
Injuries have kept Russell from playing this year, but he had four tackles last year during his rookie season.
