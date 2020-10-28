It will be a busy weekend for three local high school softball teams as Central, Bremen and Heard County earned spots in their respective Final Fours in Columbus starting Friday.
Central will play in the Class AAAA tournament, and both Bremen and Heard will play in the Class AA event.
Central headed to softball Final Four: The Central Lady Lions softball team is headed back to Columbus with an eye on winning the GHSA Class AAAA state title.
Normally, the Lady Lions would have already been in Columbus as part of the Elite 8, but COVID-19 has changed the softball landscape for high school teams throughout the state.
This year only the Final Four will be played at the South Commons softball facility.
Central made sure it snapped its ticket Tuesday night with a sweep against Thomas County Central
One game was close, as the Lady Lions held on for a 3-2 victory while Central closed out the sweep with a 10-0 decision in the nightcap in a game called in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
In the first game, Central and Thomas County Central each scored two runs in the first inning.
The Lady Lions added the final run of the contest in the fourth.
From there Central shut the door on Thomas County Central to pick up the one-run victory.
Karley Fuller allowed just one hit in the contest from the pitching circle, striking out nine.
Hayden Salter homered for the Lions. The other two Central runs were unearned.
Maddie Singleton also had a hit for the Lady Lions.
Central jumped out front early in the nightcap, scoring seven runs in the first inning.
Fuller did a little bit of everything in the second game for the Lady Lions.
In addition to another strong pitching performance, that included a no-hitter and seven strikeouts, she also had four hits and three RBIs from the lead-off spot.
Her day at the plate in the second contest also included a homer.
Jenny McMahan and Isabella Ripatti drove in two runs for Central.
Mary Beth Griffin, Chelsea Jeffers, and Emma Shoemaker also drove in runs.
Game 1
Lady Lions 3, Lady Yellow Jackets 2
TC-200 000 0-210
C-200 100 0-322
W-Karley Fuller
L-Kylee Barrett
Lady Lions 10, Lady Jackets 2
Game 2
C-702 01XXX-10121
T-000 00XXX-000
W- Karley Fuller
L--Kylee Barrett
HR-Karley Fuller
Bremen sweeps Cook at Class A Elite 8: The Bremen Lady Blue Devils will spend the weekend in Columbus after punching their ticket to the Class A Elite 8.
Bremen knocked off Cook with scores of 8-2 and 11-7 Tuesday night.
The Lady Blue Devils outhit Cook 6-5 en route to the game one victory.
Ella Harrod and Ella Smith each hit home runs.
Smith’s homer was a grand slam and she finished with five RBIs.
Harrod knocked in two runs and Zoe Cook also had an RBI.
Pitcher Lindsey Haley finished with three strikeouts while allowing just five hits.
Cook picked up offensive help from the top of the lineup as the first five batters in the lineup Jaycie Boykin, Chloe Stone, Caroline Spell, Krisley Arnold and Madison Griffiths all had base hits.
Spell reached after smacking a double.
Maci Padgett struck out three in the loss for Cook.
In the second contest, Bremen fell behind 6-1 after three innings.
The second game was a shoutout in the middle innings.
Bremen tied the game at 6-all with five runs in the top of the fourth before Cook regained control with a run in the bottom of the inning for a 7-6 lead.
The Lady Blue Devils gained momentum with two runs fifth and two in the sixth to clinch the Elite 8 series.
Harrod added to her home run totals for the game with one in the second contest.
She also had five more RBIs. She also had a double. Alexis Smith, Jordan Pope and Ella Smith also doubled.
Alyvia Matthews finished with a triple and three RBIs.
Haley picked up the win from the pitching circle with five strikeouts.
Elizabeth Wester had a strikeout in relief.
Game 1
Lady Blue Devils 8, Lady Hornets 2
C-000 110 0-252
B-140 003 X-861
W-Lindsey Hailey
L-Marci Padgett
HR-Ella Harrod, Ella Smith (grand slam)
Game 2
Lady Blue Devils 11, Lady Hornets 7
B-001 532 0-11133
C-006 100 0-770
W-Lindsey Haley
L-Chloe Stone
Heard advances past Dade County: The Lady Braves used the mercy rule twice Tuesday at the Elite 8 beating the Lady Wolverines 9-1 and 8-0 in games called after the fifth inning.
In the first game, Janiyah Strong homered and drove in two runs.
Emma Helton doubled and also drove in two runs.
Abigail Lathop also had two hits and finished with two RBIs.
Heard pitcher Lilyrae Fulford picked up the win with a one-hitter.
In the second game, Lathop had two homers. Strong also belted a homer.
She also had two RBIs.
Fulford also picked up the win in the second game. Her performance also included one strikeout.
Game 1
Lady Braves 9, Lady Wolverines 1
HC-320 31xx-991
DC-001 00xx-113
W-Lilyrae Fulford
L-Kayleigh Warnock
Game 2
Lady Braves 8, Lady Wolverines 0
DC-000 00XX-061
HC-200 51XX-891
W--Lilyrae Fulford
L-Kami Counts
HR-Janiyah Strong, Abigail Lathop
