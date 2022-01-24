Thomaston Joins 500 Club

On Dec. 13, 2021, head girls basketball coach Shon Thomaston captured his 500th win with the Lady Trojans when the team beat Villa Rica 67-41. Thomaston was formally recognized Friday, Jan. 21 after the team's 56-26 victory over Paulding County.
Thomaston has been coaching the girls basketball team at Carrollton since 1998 and has accomplished a great deal in more than two decades with the Trojans.
He coached the 2009 class 3A state championship team, the state runners-up in 2008, 2015 and 2021. Additionally, he was the Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2009 and was Region Coach of the Year in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021.
Under Thomaston's leadership, 33 athletes have received college basketball scholarships.