Less than a week after their last meeting, the Temple Lady Tigers won a 48-46 overtime thriller over the Bremen Lady Blue Devils in the region tournament.
The jump ball was won by Temple. After both teams missed on their first possessions, Temple’s Mackenna Nix scored on an easy layup.
Bremen matched that and more on there next drive thanks to Alli Augustin. She was fouled, made the shot, and the free throw putting Bremen up 3-2.
Both teams struggled on offense, but that was in due part to both teams playing excellent defense.
Bremen was playing a press defense to trap Temple in the backcourt. Temple went with a zone defense to prevent 3-pointers.
One result was Bremen getting trapped in the corners and Temple struggled to drive to the basket. Bremen not only was doing great on defense, but they were also excellent at rebounding on offense and defense. However, to increase rebounds Bremen abandoned the press defense and switched to zone. This played well for Temple’s Jayda Smith who had a very good surge of attacking the basket and hitting shots from mid-range.
Temple also abandoned their defense to focus more on interior defense to try and fight Bremen on rebounds. This allowed Bremen’s Mary House to make the first 3-pointer of the game.
But not so fast, on Temple’s next drive Carlie Bagwell matched House with a 3-pointer of her own. Both teams began to play quick and aggressive right down to the end of the first quarter. Bremen led 10-9.
To start the second quarter Bremen returned to press defense, but Mackenna Nix used that to her advantage to get to the foul line. She made the first free throw but missed the second. However, Temple got the rebounded and scored two more points. Alli Augustin continued her game. She scored the first 3-pointer of the quarter, which continued Bremen’s momentum. Bremen continued to play quick and aggressive. It worked very well from them offensively and defensively. Temple struggled to make anything. This caused Temple to call a timeout and it worked out great for them. After the timeout Temple became the better team. They surged with momentum to tie the game at halftime 19-19.
Entering the second half, both offenses surged. Jayda Smith got the scoring started with a mid-range pull up from the left side. Bremen answered back with two free throws from Mabry Cartwright.
Then Mackenna Nix played her game by making another easy layup. Finally, to finish the offensive surge Mary House scored two free throws making the first four possessions scoring possessions.
Bremen had the slight edge to end the quarter going up 33-29.
The fourth quarter became the very opposite of the third as it was a very heavy defensive affair.
Bremen’s Alli Augustin finally got the scoring started a minute and a half in with a mid-range pull-up. Alli Augustin continued to draw fouls and utilize her free throws. Bremen went up by eight with four minutes to go.
Temple called a timeout with three and half minutes to go and that was the game changer. Temple re-entered the press defense. They played quicker and were causing Bremen to turn the ball over. Mackenna Mix kept dominating the fast break. She put up six fast break points in the quarter. She tied the game at 39-39 with a minute to go. Temple then took the lead the next drive on a Bryna Smith layup. This finished a 10-0 run since their timeout.
Down by one, Alli Agustin gave Bremen the lead on an and-one conversion. With Bremen playing lockdown defense it all seemed over until, they fouled Mackenna Mix trying to shoot. She made both free throws and tied the game at 42-42 sending the game into overtime.
Alli Augustin started overtime with her third and one conversion of the game. Teams went back and forth trying to secure victory. After two free throws from Mix the game was tied at 46-46 with 45 seconds left.
After a Bremen miss, Mackenna did her thing and gave Bremen the lead with 6.3 seconds left on a layup. Bremen called a timeout and got the ball on their side. They inbounded the ball. Mary House put a three that just missed. Bremen tried to tip the ball back in, but it was to no avail.