Storms with lightning and heavy rain wreaked havoc on the opening week of high school football with many home games in the area being delayed either from the start or after they had already gotten underway.
With 11:40 to go in the second quarter at 8:02 p.m., Central officials stopped play in the Lions’ season opener leading 13-0. The game was delayed by nearly two hours and resumed at 10 p.m.
That was the trend throughout the area, especially for Carroll County and Haralson County teams playing at home.
Haralson County’s home opener against the Rabun County Wildcats caught the center of the same storm that delayed the Lions.
The first bolt of lightning near Haralson County’s Taylor Memorial Stadium struck roughly 35 minutes before kickoff. With continual strikes in the area, the game finally was scheduled to kickoff at 9:40 p.m. that night, a full two hours and ten minutes after the scheduled kickoff.
Mt. Zion’s home opener also was delayed two-plus hours by week-one weather in their matchup against Cleburne County, to the point of a full-day postponement. That game will be made up today at 5 p.m. from Donald L. Nixon Stadium.
Bowdon’s home opener against Manchester was delayed at halftime. The two teams resumed play in the second half but lightning struck again and forced another delay in the third quarter with a tie score of 14-14. At the time of the second delay, Bowdon was driving, and facing fourth down on Manchester’s 13.
