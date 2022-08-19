Devan Powell

Devan Powell scored Central’s first touchdown of the season against the Redan Raiders in their 2022 season opener. Many contests were delayed Friday night due to thunderstorms.

Storms with lightning and heavy rain wreaked havoc on the opening week of high school football with many home games in the area being delayed either from the start or after they had already gotten underway.

With 11:40 to go in the second quarter at 8:02 p.m., Central officials stopped play in the Lions’ season opener leading 13-0. The game was delayed by nearly two hours and resumed at 10 p.m.

