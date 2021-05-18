There were no distractions for Loralie Cowart in her quest to end a high school senior golf season in style.
Playing on her home course, Sunset Hills Country Club, didn’t bother her. She wasn’t thinking about the wrapping on one of her arms for an injury that kept her from playing the first part of the spring season. Cowart also long ago made her plans to continue a competitive career in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Georgia — so it was first things first playing for Carrollton High School.
Sometimes the game of golf is all about consistency, and Cowart was by far the most consistent over 36 holes in two days during the Georgia High School Association’s Class 6A girls championships. Following a round of 72 (1-over par) Monday with an even round of 71, Cowart (143) took the low medalist honor Tuesday by five shots over Johns Creek’s Kate Song (78-70 148).
Cowart carried a one-stroke lead into Tuesday’s play; trailing her was Makena DuBois of Creekview at 2-over 73. But DuBois carded a 79 Tuesday to finish 152 and third place.
“I’ve worked hard for this for four years,” said an “excited” and “happy” Cowart in the Sunset Hills clubhouse, with the medal still draped over her other championship attire. “I really wanted this title, and I finally have it.”
While there are other major life milestones ahead of her — notably high school graduation in less than two weeks — for Cowart it was getting through those 36 holes with a winning score first.
“I just made sure my swing was good,” said Cowart about her preparation. “I went to my coach, Scott Hamilton, on Thursday, and I played out here 18 holes Friday. We had our practice round on Saturday, then we came out here Sunday and hit on the range, putted and chipped. Made sure we were ready.”
Cowart still considers herself “injured,” but she played through the problem in order to be there for the team.
“I had a cyst on the right side of my wrist,” she explained. “It was right over a major nerve. Any time I swing, it kind of pinches it and it hurts. But it’s tolerable. Lately it’s been feeling pretty good, so we were ready to go. I try not to think about it, because if you think about it, it gets in your head.”
In Monday’s opening round, Cowart had two birdies, three bogies and 13 pars. With Tuesday’s round complete, Cowart did what will usually win in golf, never straying too far away from the par number per hole. Every bogey made Tuesday — four — was countered with a birdie. Everything else: level.
“The way Sunset Hills plays, if you hit the green, two putt, get out, get par, you’re doing great,” said Cowart. “My mom always tells me par is my tournament. My goal (Tuesday) was try to hit the middle of the green, two putt and get out. I feel I did that pretty well.”
As for playing on a familiar home course, Cowart said the hardest time of concentration was on the final two holes.
“Just because I was nervous,” she said. “I knew going down to the last few holes I was probably doing pretty good. Other than that, I was pretty focused. When I step up to my ball I try to be the most focused I can possibly be.”
Cowart’s eyes began focusing on NCAA Division I golf going back to her sophomore season when she made a verbal commitment to Troy University. She pulled back from the Alabama school right at the time when the COVID-19 pandemic began and canceled the rest of the 2020 high school season.
She found it hard to talk to coaches about recruitment at that time, but the talks eventually began with the University of Georgia. Cowart made a new commitment last summer and signed her letter-of-intent on the first day possible.
“That’s always been my dream,” she said. “To go play in the SEC, a big school and then hopefully turn pro. [Georgia] actually just won regionals, so they are about to play in nationals. I’m rooting for them pretty hard of course.”
Cowart’s golfing days began back when she was in the sixth grade. She said she comes from a family where, if one dedicates to a sport, they will get the best coaches and equipment possible, going all in for the effort to make sure they play to the best of their ability.
“Each year we got better and better,” said Cowart. “We had the support, everything that we needed.”
With the GHSA championships in the record books, Cowart will play in junior tournaments over the summer through the American Junior Golf Association, including the Rolex Girls Championship Aug. 17-21 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Academically, Cowart plans to major in marketing with a minor in a field like sports broadcasting. Her Honor Graduate status at Carrollton High is another big deal to her in addition to being state low medalist.
Creekview won the 6A team championship for girls, which is determined by the top three individual scores. Creekview’s number was 480, 10 better than Johns Creek. Carrollton placed third at 506 with scores from Morgan Gray (173) and Marissa Johnson (190) joining Cowart.