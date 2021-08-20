SPECIAL START...AND FINISH

Two touches. Two touchdowns.
That’s how the Joey King era began Friday night at Grisham Stadium as the Carrollton Trojans opened 2021 with a dominant performance beating the New Manchester Jaguars 49-13.
The only unit that didn’t get off to an explosive start was the Trojans’ defense, but they would make up for that later.
In a first half where all three units scored, it wasn’t the offense or defense that started the scoring for Carrollton.
After a bending defense didn’t break to the Jaguars, and before the Trojans’ offense snapped the ball, the home team had a touchdown.
Bryce Hicks’ right-place-right-time catch of a blocked North Manchester field goal followed by a 71-yard run down the left sidelines put Carrollton up 7-0 quickly.
Keshawn Ridley took the first snap of the season on a toss to the left side and ran 33 yards for another touchdown at the 4:25 mark.
A 19-yard TD pass from M.J. Morris to Hicks with 1:09 to go in the first widened the gap to 21-0.
The Jags didn’t achieve a first down after the first drive until the early minutes of the second quarter.
Hicks struck again, this time on defense, when he picked off a pass inside his own 10. After his return, the Trojans took over at the 35.
Ridley’s TD run from two yards out with 5:20 to go in the first half extended Carrollton’s lead to 28-0 capping a drive that started with HIcks’ pick.
The Jaguars got on the board on a 19-yard quarterback scramble with a minute and 43 seconds to go in the second quarter. The point after was missed and New Manchester settled for six points.
One play on the ensuing drive, a Morris pass to Terrell Carmicheal for a 71-yard touchdown put the Trojans back up by 29 points.
The Trojans were well on their way to the blowout win with a 35-6 cushion at halftime.
The second half didn’t start as well for the Trojans. A three-and-out followed by a penalty on defense on the Jags’ first play from scrimmage of the second half put New Manchester in Trojans’ territory
But Carrollton’s defense stiffened and New Manchester punted the ball back before the Jags could get a head of steam on offense.
Another big play between Morris and Carmicheal, this time a 69-yard touchdown pass and run, put Carrollton up 42-6 qualifying the game for the mercy rule.
New Manchester scored another TD in the final two minutes.
Donovan McCoy ended the night with an ensuing kickoff return for a 95-yard touchdown setting the final score.