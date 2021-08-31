Single-game Wolves tickets go on sale Monday

By UWG Sports
Single-game tickets for University of West Georgia home football games went on sale Monday for purchase online or at the Townsend Center Box Office for the 2021 season.
Tickets for general admission are $10 if you purchase them online or at the Townsend Center on the UWG campus. Single-game tickets will cost $15 on game-day for general admission. Single-game chairback seating is $25 for online or walk-up sales at the Townsend Center.
West Georgia will debut “Seats For Soldiers” ticket donation program for the 2021 home opener on Sept. 11 against Morehouse.
For every general admission seat purchased ahead of the September 11 opener, a UWG Athletics will offer a complimentary general admission seat to a member of the United States Military. Partnering with the Center for Adult Learners and Veterans on campus, UWG Athletics will working with local veterans groups to distribute those tickets.
For example, for every four $10 seats purchased by UWG and Morehouse fans, four tickets will be donated to a veteran and send a military family of four to watch the Wolves play host to the Maroon Tigers.
Single-game general admission tickets will be $10 online or $15 at the gate, while Game Pack offers the best deal for general admission tickets with 2-game packs for $10. Packs may be purchased online or in-person at the Townsend Center.
Season tickets for reserved seating at UWG’s five home games are also still available at $100 for the general public and $50 for West Georgia faculty/staff. Single-game reserved seats will be available on gameday, online, or at the Townsend Center, priced at $25 per seat.
The Wolves open the home slate on Saturday, Sept. 11, against Morehouse, followed by home dates against Delta State on Sept. 18, West Alabama on Oct. 2, North Greenville on Oct. 23 and Delta State on Nov. 13.
The Sept. 11 home opener will honor Carrollton’s Heroes of the Pandemic, with Hall of Fame Saturday on Sept. 18, followed by Friends & Family Day on Oct. 2, Homecoming on Oct. 23 and Senior Day in the regular-season finale on Nov. 13.
Tickets can be purchased online at uwgsports.com/tickets or at the Townsend Center Box Office on campus.