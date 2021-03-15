Villa Rica High boys and girls track and field athletes took part in the Christian Taylor Invitational held at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone.
Will Shawley was a double winner in the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (39-11) while adding second in the long jump at 20-08.5.
Relay teams for VRHS boys placed fourth in the 4x100 and eighth in the 4x800.
Other results for Villa Rica boys:
Trey Campbell, sixth in the 200 meters and eighth in the 100 meters
Cameron Smith, eighth in the 110 hurdles and 15th in the 300 hurdles
Ty McKey, 12th in the 100 meters and 14th in the 200 meters
400-meter run Joe Harris placed 13th, Israel Evans 14th and Hayden Price 26th
3,200-meter run Jacob Roach placed 15th and Joey Kelley 16th
Brayden Smith, 19th in long jump
Jay Dean, 20th in discus and 26th in shot put
800 meters Zachary Render 28th and Josha Florence 30th
Tommy Kendricks, 34th in 1,600 meters
All competitors for Villa Rica High girls were listed as freshmen. Relay teams finished fourth in the 400-meters and seventh in the 1,600 meters.
Top 10 individuals were Gabrielle Grant, seventh in the long jump, and Zipporah Cheely, 10th in the 400 meters along with 11th in the 200 and 16th in the 100.
Other results:
Kaley Dennis, 11th in the 400 meters
Roniya Elliott, 13th in the 400 meters and 14th in the 100 meters
Gracie Easterwood, 18th in the 1,600 meters and 24th in the 800 meters