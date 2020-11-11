'Sensational Seven' leads OMA to record year

Special to the Times-Georgian
Oak Mountain Academy’s 2020 girls’ volleyball team had one of their best seasons this year, finishing with a record of 25-3, to include an undefeated record in their region, winning the region championship, and a trip to the GISA state playoffs, where a championship was secured.
According to their coach, Britney Mount, the Warrior’s Sensational Seven, all juniors on this year’s roster, were critical to the team’s success, especially since there were no seniors on the court leading the charge.
Players Sophia Newell, Abbey Penley, Anjuli Vavrik, Raegan Wynn, Kenzie Reid, Jenna Guy, and Hollis Engel led the team on the court while also setting the tone in the locker room inspiring the younger players with their hard work.
Five of this season’s teammates, Engel, Charlotte Milanese (’23), Newell, Reid, and Wynn, were recently recognized as All-Region and All-State players by GISA (Georgia Independent School Association) coaches across the state.
“Having five of my players honored as All-Region and All-State athletes is unbelievable and unheard-of,” Mount said. “They all worked so hard for our team and for this recognition. I am extremely proud of their hard work and commitment!”
In addition to these five student athletes being honored, Mount was also named the GISA Coach of the Year.
Oak Mountain Academy Athletic Director Terrell Barkley said:
“Coach Mount has an energy that her players take on when they are on the court. She not only is a great coach, but she truly pours energy into her athletes and this year it was evident on and off the court. We are so blessed to have Coach Mount on The Mountain and proud of her for winning coach of the year.”
Mount attributed her success to not only to the hard work and talent of the players, but also to her incredible assistant Coach Brett Wynn for his dedication and insights both on and off the court, “we definitely could not have done this without him,” states Mount.
In addition to being a powerhouse on the court, “ The Sensational Seven” also excel in the classroom. Currently, they have a collective average GPA of 4.05. This GPA is even more extraordinary considering the academic challenge of their schedules to include Advanced Placement courses.
The seven juniors are currently taking a total of 22 AP classes. Each student will be required to take the state AP exam at the end of the school year for possible college credit. Each of these Sensational Seven plans to continue this rigor in their Senior year with more AP classes included in their schedules.
