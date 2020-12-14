The Bremen Blue Devils’ 2020 football season ended Friday night at the Class AA Elite 8, as they fell to Jefferson County 33-10.
Bremen spotted Jefferson County a 6-0 lead with a touchdown at the 1:24 mark of the first quarter.
With under a minute to go in the opening period, Bremen took its only lead when Brooks Hardie connected on a 68-yard TD pass to Blake Matthews.
Matthews caught the ball around his own 40 and sidestepped a couple of Jefferson County defenders, and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone for the Blue Devils’ only touchdown of the night.
The extra point by Brody Derringer gave the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead.
Jefferson County added a touchdown in the second quarter to go up 12-7.
Bremen put together a sustained drive that ended short of the goal line, but Derringer helped cut the Jefferson County lead to 12-10 with a 36-yard field goal.
It was the last time the Blue Devils put points on their side of the scoreboard.
Jefferson County increased the lead to 19-10 at the half and added two more second-half touchdowns to punch their Class AA Final Four ticket.
Jefferson County moves on to play Fitzgerald in the Class AA Final Four.
Fitzgerald advanced by beating Fannin County.
Bremen closed out its season with an 8-5 record.
The Blue Devils won playoff games against Elbert County and South Atlanta to set up its showdown with Jefferson County. Bremen went into the playoffs as the third seed out of Region 5-AA, but was one of two teams from the region to advance to the Class AA Elite 8.
Callaway won its quarterfinal game Friday night with a victory over Thomasville to set up its Final Four contest with Raburn County.
Despite its loss to end its season, the Blue Devils had some impressive victories, including beating Bowdon, 59-22, Temple, 15-14, and Haralson County, 28-14.