It was a busy Friday night for teams from Carroll, Haralson and Heard County as high school football kicked into high gear with the fourth week of the season.
Here’s a look at how the local teams did in Friday night’s action:
Raburn County 48, Bremen 34: Bremen dropped to 2-2 overall with a home non-region loss to Raburn County.
It was the Blue Devils’ second straight defeat.
Bremen opened the season with wins over Landmark and Bowdon before falling also to Pepperell.
Bremen plays host to Jackson on Saturday.
Central 29, Whitewater 28: Central improved to 1-1 overall with a hard-fought 29-28 victory in overtime over Whitewater.
The Lions have been involved in two close games, after losing their season opener to Temple 14-7.
Running back Narada Levett has been the Lions’ offensive catalyst with two 100-yard plus rushing games.
After finishing with 115-yards against Temple he rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown against Whitewater. Central hosts county rival Villa Rica on Friday.
Haralson County 49, Model 7: The Rebels jumped on top of Model early, building a 36-0 lead at the end of the first half. With the win, Haralson County improved to 4-0.
Mark Harris and Clay Hyatt have been the offensive catalysts early this season. Heading into Friday’s game, Harris already had 496 yards and Hyatt 310 yards.
After jumping out to the 4-0 start, Haralson County will be off on Friday
Heard County 35, Darlington 30: The No. 6-ranked Braves built a 28-13 lead at the half and then held off Darlington en route to the victory.
The win helped Heard County stay unbeaten with a 4-0 record.
The victory was the 150th in veteran coach Tim Barron’s career.
Tae Gray rushed for 165 yards to help lead the Braves to the win. Quarterback Maurice Fench scored three touchdowns. Heard takes its undefeated record to Cedartown on Friday.
Mt. Zion 21, Towns County 20: The Mt. Zion Eagles held on Friday night to take a thrilling one-point victory in overtime.
With the win, Mt. Zion moves to 3-0. The Eagles have also knocked off Central and Landmark Christian.
With the game tied 13-all, the Eagles outscored Towns County 8-7 in overtime. Jayden Perkins scored the overtime TD and added the 2-point conversion.
Perkins had two touchdowns and Antron Thompson one.
Dakota Browning led Mt. Zion with 134 yards.
The Eagles travel to Dade County this Friday for a non-region game.
Cass 17, Temple 14: The Tigers dropped their second straight game and fell to 2-2 Friday night with a three-point loss.
All of the game’s scoring was done in the first half.
Despite the loss, Phillip Johnson rushed for 218 yards and scored twice for the Tigers. Johnson has rushed for 518 yards and scored five times in four games.
Temple hosts Pepperell Friday.
