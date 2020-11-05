Rivalry week might be the best way to describe this week’s football action for local teams.
Heard County played in a Region 5-AA contest at Haralson County on Thursday night to kick off this week’s football action. Haralson County took an undefeated 6-0 record into its game; Heard County is 4-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 5-AA.
In another Region 5-AA contest, Bremen hosts Temple.
Meanwhile, Bowdon travels to Mt. Zion for a Region 6-A game.
In other games, Carrollton travels to East Paulding and Central hosts McDonough. Villa Rica does not play this week.
Temple Tigers (5-3 overall, 1-1 in Region 5-AA) at Bremen Blue Devils (4-3 overall, 0-1 in Region 5-AA)Tonight, 7:30 p.m, at Bremen High School
Coaches: Temple Scotty Ward-Bremen-Davis Russell
Last Week: Temple lost 31-23 in overtime. Bremen lost to Callaway 26-16
Series Record: Bremen leads 16-2
What to Know: The Bremen Blue Devils have dominated the series, winning 16 of the 18 games, but plenty is at stake tonight when the two teams meet in the league game. Until dropping last week’s overtime game to Haralson, Temple was on a three-game winning streak. Bremen had its two-game losing streak snapped last week in its loss to Callaway. It was the Blue Devils’ opening game in Region 5-AA. The Blue Devils were on a two-game winning streak until last Friday’s loss.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1 FM
Bowdon Red Devils (3-4 overall, 2-0, Region 6-A) at Mt. Zion Eagles (6-1 overall, 1-1 Region 6-A)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion High School
Coaches: Bowdon-Rich Fendley,-Mt. Zion-Brian Gordon
Last Week: Both teams were off.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 30-4
What to Know: This will be the 34th time the two teams have played, and the Red Devils have only lost four times. However, this game could be one of the most competitive ever. Mt. Zion started the season by winning six games in a row. With a win, Bowdon would push its record over the .500 mark. The Red Devils are in control of the region half of the schedule with an undefeated record.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG
Carrollton Trojans (4-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA) at East Paulding (4-3 overall, 1-3 in Region 5-AAAAAA).Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at East Paulding High School
Coaches: Carrollton-Sean Calhoun. East Paulding-Billy Shackleford.
Last Week: Carrollton was off. East Paulding beat Paulding County 41-19.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 4-0.
What to know: The Trojans dropped the first game of the season with a loss to Collins Hill but are currently on a four-game winning streak, including an undefeated record in league play. East Coweta’s victory last week broke a three-game losing streak.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
McDonough Warhawks (1-6) at Central Lions (5-2)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Central High School
Coaches: McDonough-Eric Solomon. Central-Darius Smiley.
Last Week: McDonough lost to Locust Grove. Central was off
Series Record: Series tied 1-1.
What to Know: The Central Lions step out of region competition tonight after taking last week off. The Lions take on McDonough, once known as Henry County High School. Central has won four of its previous five games. After tonight’s game, Central closes out the regular season with region games against Cedartown and Ridgeland.
Where to Find the Game: Great Classics 98.9 FM
