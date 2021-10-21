Perhaps the best way to describe this week’s local high school action is “rivalry week.”
Among the slate of this week’s games are Bowdon playing at home against Mt. Zion, Temple hosting Bremen, and Heard at Haralson County.
Carrollton is also home against East Paulding.
Central and Villa Rica are both off this week after winning games last week.
Mt. Zion Eagles (6-1) at Bowdon Red Devils (6-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Both teams were off.
Series Record: Bowdon leads the series 31-4.
What to Know: The scenario for this game is pretty simple — win and take control of the Region 6-A standings. Both teams come into the contest with undefeated 2-0 records in league action. Bowdon has dominated the series with Mt. Zion only won four times in the previous 35 meetings. Bowdon comes into the game out scoring its first seven opponents 206-97. Mt. Zion has outscored its opponents 230-137.
Where to find the Game: 98.9 FM
Bremen Blue Devils (4-3) at Temple Tigers (1-5)
Tonight 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Bremen lost to Callaway 35-7. Temple lost to Haralson County 49-14.
Series Record: Bremen leads 17-2.
What to Know: Whoever wins tonight’s Region 5-AA game will snap a two-game losing streak. Both teams also come into the contest looking for their first region win. Bremen opened league play last week with a loss to Callaway The Tigers have dropped region contests to Heard and Haralson County.
Where to find the Game: B 92-1 FM
East Paulding Raiders (2-5) at Carrollton Trojans (6-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: East Paulding beat Paulding County 25-21. Carrollton was off.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 5-0.
What to Know: Carrollton returns to the football field after an open date last week. The Trojans have put a potent offense and stingy defense on the field through its first seven games. The Trojans have outscored its opponents 330-128. After dropping its only game to Rome, Carrollton has bounced back in a big way, beating South Paulding and Paulding. East Paulding has been outscored 213-116.
Where to Find Game: Kiss 102.7
Haralson Rebels (7-1) at Heard Braves (4-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Haralson County beat Temple 49-14. Heard County was off.
Series Record: Haralson leads 3-2.
What to Know: The Rebels are on a roll lately, winning their last six games including getting wins against defending state champion Callaway and Temple to take control of the Region 5-AA standings with a 2-0 league record. Haralson County’s only loss game to Manchester in the second game of the season, has outscored its opponents 288-101. Heard County comes into the contest after beating Temple two weeks ago. Heard County won its first three games of the season before dropping three in a row. The Braves have been outscored 146-140.
Where to Find Game: WKNG 93-7.