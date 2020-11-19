After battling through a season of uncertainty because of COVID-19, the high school regular football season ends this week.
Bowdon Red Devils (5-4, 4-0) at Armuchee Indians (3-6, 0-4)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Armuchee High School
Coaches: Bowdon-Richard Findley. Armchuee-Jeremy Green.
Last Week: Bowdon beat B.E.S.T. Academy 42-22. Armchuee lost to Gordon-Lee 49-14.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 10-2.
What to Know: With a win tonight, the Bowdon Red Devils will head into the Class A state playoffs, having won five of its last six games and finishing with a perfect 5-0 record in Region 6-A play. Armuchee has struggled at times this year and is winless in the league.
Haralson County Rebels (7-1, 2-1) at Bremen Blue Devils (5-4, 1-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Bremen High School
Coaches: Haralson County-Scott Peavy. Bremen-Davis Russell.
Last Week: Haralson County beat Callaway 36-29. Bremen lost to Heard County 21-14.
Series Record: Bremen leads series 18-8.
What to Know: The Rebels stumbled just one time this season, dropping a Region 5-AA contest to Heard County. The loss might have cost the squad a region title, but they have been on a roll using a potent offense and a stingy defense to defeat their opponents. Haralson County has outscored teams 253-105, including shutouts in non-region games against Manchester and Banks. Bremen will close out its regular season, trying to win for the third time in two weeks. Bremen’s 15-14 victory against Temple earlier this season is turning out to be huge since it assures the Blue Devils No. 4 seed and a spot in the playoffs.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG
Douglas County Tigers (7-2, 4-2) at Carrollton Trojans (5-2, 5-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Carrollton High School
Coaches: Douglas County-Johnny White. Carrollton-Sean Calhoun.
Last Week: Douglas County lost to Rome 15-14. Carrollton lost to Alexander 23-22.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 14-9.
What to Know: The Carrollton Trojans control their own destiny heading into tonight’s game against visiting Douglas County in the regular-season finale. A win will give the Trojans the Region 5-AAAAAA title because they would win all the tiebreakers. A loss would send the region 5-AAAAA standings into a tailspin. Before getting upset last week after Alexander put together a second-half rally, the Trojans had won five-games in a row. Douglas County comes into the contest, winning two of its last three games.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
Ridgeland High School Panthers (1-6, 1-3) at Central Lions (5-3, 1-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Central High School
Coaches: Ridgeland-Courtney Braswell. Central-Darius Smiley.
Last Week: Ridgeland lost to Northwest Whitfield 58-6. Central lost to Cedartown 34-7.
Series Record: Central leads series 2-0.
What to Know: The Lions come into the regular-season finale outside looking in when it comes to making the playoffs. When the dust settles, it could come down to tiebreakers as the Lions hope to secure the fourth-seed. First, however, they have to take care of business with a win over visiting Ridgeland. Both Pickens and Central are tied for the final playoff spot, but their game was not played earlier this year.
Heard County Braves (6-3, 2-1) at Callaway Cavaliers (6-1, 2-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Callaway High School
Coaches: Heard County-Tim Barron. Callaway-Pete Wiggins.
Last Week: Heard County beat Bremen 21-14. Callaway beat Temple 41-20.
Series Record: Callaway leads 13-9.
What to Know: The scenario is simple. A victory tonight against Callaway gives the Braves the region title and a No. 1 heading into the playoffs. After dropping three games in a row in the middle of the season, the Braves bring a two-game winning streak into the game,
This will be the Cavaliers’ third game in just over a week. Callaway played last Tuesday and lost to Haralson County and then recovered with a victory over Temple.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1
Mt. Zion Eagles (7-2, 2-2) at B.E.S.T. Academy Eagles (4-4, 2-2)
Tonight, 5:30 p.m.
Coaches: Mt. Zion-Ben Gordon. B.E.S.T.-Joshua Moore.
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat Trion 35-21. B.E.S.T. Academy lost to Bowdon 42-22.
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: The winner of tonight’s contest will secure third place in the region. With its victory last week, the Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak. B.E.S.T. Academy has lost two games in a row coming into tonight’s game.
Villa Rica Wildcats (4-4, 3-1) at Jackson-Atlanta Jaguars (3-6, 3-2)
Tonight, 8 p.m. at Jackson High School.
Coaches: Christian Hunnicutt. Jackson-Dedrick Colbert
Last Week: Villa Rica did not play. Jackson-Beat North Springs.
Series Record: First Meeting:
What to Know: The Wildcats enter tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak. A week ago, Villa Rica was scheduled to play against New Manchester, but the game was called off. The Wildcats head into the contest with just one region loss, a 32-21 loss to Chapel Hill. Tiebreakers may decide the order of finish heading into the playoffs since New Machester and Villa Rica each have just one region loss.