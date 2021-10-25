The Bowdon Red Devils took control of the Region 6-A standings Friday night with a 40-14 victory over visiting rival Mt. Zion.
Both teams went into region play undefeated league records.
Quarterback Robert McNeal led the way for Bowdon with a stellar performance both through the air and on the ground.
His final stats included two long TD passes.
McNeal threw a 55-yard TD pass to Will Rainwater to start the scoring.
McNeal added a 68-yard run to help the Red Devils go up 14-0.
He threw his second TD pass of the game late in the second quarter connecting with Andrew Hopson.
Mt. Zion bounced back with the first touchdown of the second half when Sherrod Montgomery scored from two yards out.
Luke Windom scored on two long TD runs for the Red Devils, including his first on a 21-yard run to put Bowdon up 28-7.
Malachi Ackles caught a 43-yard pass from Mt. Zion quarterback Stanley Cross for the Eagles last TD of the game.
Bowdon scored two fourth quarter TDs to put the exclamation point on the victory.
Windom added his second TD of the night when he rambled 62 yards for a Bowdon TD.
He finished with 122 yards on 11 carries and two TDs.
McNeal and Gage Stephens capped the scoring with a 42-yard TD pass.
McNeal finished the game with 10 of 13 competitions for 231 yards and three TDs.
Bremen 28, Temple 26
The Blue Devils used a potent ground attack and mixed in some impressive passing en route to a two-point Region 5-AA victory over Temple on the road Friday night.
However there was no quit in Temple as it countered Bremen scores throughout the night.
Early in the game Bremen worked out of the wildcat package, direct snapping the ball to Blake Matthews to set up the first score.
After marching the football inside the five-yard line, Josh Murray scored on a four-yard run for Bremen’s first touchdown.
Temple answered with two straight TDs. Cam Vaughn scored both times for Temple.
The Tigers’ quarterback rushed 27 yards for Temple’s first .
After Temple recovered an on-side kick, Vaughn found the end zone on a 32-yard run.
Blake Matthews pushed the Blue Devils back in front with TD runs of 19 and 4 yards.
In one of the most electrifying scores of the season for Bremen, quarterback Christian Burk avoided a sack, escaped from the Temple defense and threw the ball into the hands of wide receiver Nick Richardson who made the acrobatic 35-yard catch.
Temple added the last two scores on touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards from Vic Edwards.
Haralson Co. 21, Heard Co. 0The Rebels have just one game remaining in the regular season, but should be one of the teams to beat when the Class AA playoffs start.
Haralson County has all but clinched the 5-AA title with one game remaining against Bremen.
With its victory over Heard County, the Rebels improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Haralson County has won seven games in a row.
Heard dropped to 4-4 and 1-2.
Clay Hyatt was the offensive catalyst for the Rebels, scoring all three rushing TDs.