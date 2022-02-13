ROME — Bowdon’s boys took on Fulton Leadership Academy for the semi-final round of the region tournament on Saturday. The Red Devils led by 11 at halftime, but FLA outscored Bowdon 36-15 in the third and toppled the Red Devils 84-77.
The game was scoreless for the first minute and a half, until FLA’s Hanif Harris hit a free throw after being fouled at the rim. Bowdon responded quickly with six points of their own from a three from Authur Johnson and an and-one sequence by Kolton Drummond. After this point, FLA went on a 7-2 run that tied the game at 8-8, but Bowdon’s Keshawn Ridley knocked down a three from the corner that gave the Red Devils the 11-8 lead and forced an FLA timeout with a little over three minutes left in the first.
Bowdon was charged with a technical foul with 1:49 left in the first, and FLA’s Nekia Wallace knocked down two free throws that narrowed the Bowdon lead to 11-10. Later, Wallace also delivered the final basket of the first period, following a strong basket in the paint by Chinua Turner, and FLA led 14-11 going into the second.
Bowdon responded quickly once again, as the first score of the second was a right-corner three from Will Huggins that tied the game at 14. FLA came away with another score from Harris, but the Gryphons committed a technical foul of their own that allowed Bowdon to tie up the game again. After this, Bowdon went on a 6-0 run to go up 22-16, and FLA called a timeout. Following the timeout, Andrew Hopson extended Bowdon’s run with a left wing three, and later, Huggins knocked down another three from the corner to make it a 12-2 Red Devil run.
Bowdon would not be stopped. The Red Devils’ fast-break offense orchestrated by Johnson at the point gave FLA trouble through the latter half of the second quarter. Johnson splashed a three from the point and Hopson added on a steal and score. The Bowdon run was then 17-2, and they were up 35-18. FLA did fight back, however, mainly thanks to the team’s free throw shooting and a three from Asani Spivey. It was 37-26 at the half. Bowdon had an 11-point lead.
FLA turned the game in third quarter, mainly thanks to an amazing 21-point third quarter performance by Wallace. His first score of the quarter was a wide-open three, and after that, he and Macon Tieel led the Gryphons to a comeback.
With a little over two minutes left in the quarter, Wallace sank another three to give FLA their first lead since early in the second quarter, at 48-47. FLA ended the quarter up 62-52. Wallace and Tieel combined for 31 total points in the third, and FLA outscored Bowdon 36-15.
Through the fourth, Wallace only had three points for FLA while he was on the court, but the Gryphons got a solid 15-point production from Rayshan Ford inside the arc and from the free-throw line. Bowdon’s Authur Johnson continued to have a great performance at the point, knocking down two more threes and five points on top of those, but the Red Devils’ 25-22 fourth quarter advantage wasn’t enough to overcome FLA’s third-quarter run.
Authur Johnson was Bowdon’s leading scorer on the night, finishing with 29 points. The Red Devils also finished with three others in double digits. Will Huggins finished with 11, and Andrew Hopson and Keshawn Ridley both had 10 in the loss. FLA’s Nekia Wallace finished with 35 points. Rashan Ford had 19, and Macon Tieel had 12.