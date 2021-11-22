Turner County High football fans made the four-hour trip from Ashburn to Carroll County on Friday night for the first time in nearly a half-century. This time, however, the Titans went back home with a victory.
In 1971, Turner County visited Carrollton High and lost the state championship to the Trojans 31-21. But Friday night at Warren P. Sewell Field at Bowdon High School, the Titans left the county with a 46-13 win to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs at Metter High School.
While Turner improved its season record to 6-6, the Red Devils closed out the 2021 season with a 10-2 slate.
The Titans wasted little time getting on the scoreboard against their hosts as they took the opening kickoff and marched 69 yards in only four plays. Quarterback Amarion Blanks connected with receiver Elijah Stephens on a middle screen from 43 yards out, Aaron Walker kicked the PAT, and Turner was up 7-0 with 9:44 left in the first quarter.
Following another Titan score on a 64-dash by Stephens and a missed extra point, Bowdon cut into the 13-0 deficit when the Red Devils put together a 58-yard drive, 8-play drive. With Luke Windom carrying the load by running for 53 yards on five carries, the freshman running back broke off left tackle and scored from the 14. Douglas Bell’s extra point made it 13-7 with 4:38 in the first period.
But the Titans struck back quickly and jumped to a 19-7 lead when Walker hit Stephens with a 71-yard TD bomb. The extra point attempt failed.
Turner extended its lead to 26-7 late in the third quarter when the Titans coach caught the Red Devils off guard when he called the old flea-flicker/hook-and-ladder play that was good for a 38-yard touchdown.
However, the Red Devils roared back and scored on the first play of the final quarter on Windom’s 5-yard run. A two-point try failed, and Bowdon trailed 26-13.
Taking advantage of great field position after a failed on-sides kick by the Red Devils, Turner County scored in only four plays to take a 33-13 lead.
But again, Bowdon refused to fold as it drove to the Titan 18. A pass attempt into the end zone failed on a a fourth down play with 6:49 left in the game and Turner County on top 33-13.
The Titans added a pair of scores during the closing minutes of the fourth period, including a 46-yard interception return for a TD with only one second showing on the clock to make the final, 46-13.