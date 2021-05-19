On the second day of the GHSA Class 6A boys golf tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club, the host Carrollton High Trojans as a group did just about everything possible to climb the leaderboard and snatch away victory. But the first-round leaders from Johns Creek High did the one thing that just about ensures a win: improve on its score from one day to another.
Carrollton’s Caleb Wall fired a 5-under par 66 with seven birdies and two bogies. Teammate Luke Pezold also turned in a red number, 1-under 70, with three birdies and two bogies. Jacob Shadrix did his part with a round of 3-over par 74. In all, Carrollton went from plus-19 to plus-22 (590) as a team, setting school records for a team single-round and two-round total.
And then there was Johns Creek, who went the opposite direction from Monday’s plus-7 to Tuesday’s 2-under for a championship total of 573 (plus-5). That came from rounds of 67 by Deven Patel (70 on Monday), 70 by Bruce Murphy (71 on Monday), 72 by Taiki Miyagi (73 on Monday) and 73 by James Baker.
Wall was third overall in the individual standings and set a school two-day record at 3-under par 139 as he shot a 2-over 73 on Monday. Pezold placed in a tie for seventh at 144 (74-70).
“Unbelievably proud of my guys. They showed exactly the type of fight that Trojans have,” said Trojan coach Kurt Hitzeman.
Wyche Green IV and Chael Sullivan both carded a round of 77 Tuesday.
Low medalist honors went to Lee County High’s Brantley Baker for his 68-67 135.