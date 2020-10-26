Friday night’s high school football games featured plenty of drama especially in the Temple-Heard County game as the Tigers held off the Braves to take the Region 6-A contest 34-28 in overtime.
Other games featured Carrollton rolling to a 56-0 victory over Paulding County and Villa Rica knocking off North Springs, 48-14.
Central lost a heartbreaker to Heritage-Coosa 28-27, Mt, Zion fell to Gordon Lee 42-7 and Bowdon dropped a non-region contest to North Cobb Christian 35-20.
Haralson County was the victim of COVID-19. The Rebels were scheduled to play Callaway, but the contest won’t be played.
After being postponed on Friday and rescheduled Tuesday, the game has now been called off altogether per an announcement by the Haralson County school board that its schools would be closed Monday and today due to “recent high levels of community spread.”
During the shutdown, school facilities underwent a deep clean. The schools are scheduled to re-open on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Temple 34, Heard County 28 (OT): The Heard County Braves built a 21-0 lead Friday night in the Region 5-AA contest after the first quarter, but it didn’t hold up as the Tigers stormed back with 21 points of their own in the fourth quarter to win the game in overtime.
Temple improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. Heard County dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-1.
Temple running back Phillip Johnson led the way with 120 yards and three TDs. Cam Johnson completed seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Scooter Tanner caught a TD pass for the Tigers and Malachi Ackles intercepted a pass leading to the win.
Heard’s Ashton Bonner caught a TD pass and Isaiah O’Neal rushed for a TD for the Braves.
Temple plays at home against Haralson County next week. Heard County is off.
North Cobb Christian 35, Bowdon 20: The Bowdon Red Devils stepped out of Region 6-A play Friday night and dropped a contest to North Cobb Christian.
The loss snapped a three-game winning for the Red Devils.
Bowdon’s Gage Stephens rushed for 184 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
Bowdon gets back into region action with a game against Mt. Zion on the road next week.
Carrollton 56, Paulding 0: The Carrollton Trojans extended their winning streak to four with Friday night’s shutout homecoming win.
Freshman running back Bryce Hicks rushed for 137 yards on just four carries and three TDs to help pace the win.
Two of Hicks’ touchdown runs were 65 and 63 yards.
Carrollton led 35-0 at the half.
Carrollton’s Chaz Chambless and Carter Herron added defensive touchdowns after recovering fumbles for the Trojans.
Quarterback James McCauley connected with Grant Briscoe on a 39-yard TD and Keshawn Ridley added a rushing score.
Carrollton improved its record to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA action.
The Trojans are off this week.
Heritage-Coosa 28, Central 27: The Lions led 21-14 at the end of the first half, but were outscored 14-6 in the second half.
The loss dropped Central to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 7-AAAA.
Central went into the contest with a four-game winning streak
Running back Narada Levett rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown. It was his sixth game with 100-yards or more.
Central plays at home Friday in a non-region game against Pickens.
Gordon Lee 42, Mt. Zion 7: After winning six games in a row to start the season, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the year Friday night.
Mt. Zion dropped to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in Region 6-A.
Mt. Zion’s Deven Rinehart scored the only touchdown of the game for the Eagles.
Mt. Zion is off this week.
Villa Rica 48, North Springs: 14: The Villa Rica Wildcats improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAAAA play with Friday night’s region win.
Villa Rica came into the game trying to get back on track after losing to Chapel Hill a week ago.
Colby Nalley caught three passes for 56 yards including a TD to help the Wildcats to the victory.
Villa Rica hosts Lithia Springs Friday night.
