Playoffs continue for quintet of teams

Bowdon, Carrollton, Haralson County, Heard and Villa Rica’s football teams all punched their tickets to the GHSA Sweet 16 after first-round wins this weekend.
It was the end of the line for Bremen, Central and Mt. Zion.
Bowdon 35, Commerce 0
The Bowdon Red Devils opened the playoffs with an impressive performance by the offense and the defense en route to a shutout.
The Red Devils will play host to Turner County in their second-round Class A contest.
Turner advanced with a win over Dublin.
Quarterback Robert McNeal ran for two touchdowns and passed for three en route to the win.
He was also 7 for 7 for 230 yards.
McNeal scored on a pair of one-yard runs.
He also threw touchdowns of 39, 38 and 75 yards to spark the Red Devils to the victory.
After McNeal gave the Red Devils the 7-0 lead on his first rushing score, he threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gage Stephens.
McNeal increased the lead to 21-0 on his second 1-yard run of the game.
McNeal tossed two more touchdowns before the game ended by the mercy-rule running clock in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Hopson caught a 38-yard over-the-shoulder catch for a 28-0 lead and Chris Wyatt hauled in a 75-yard grab for the final score of the night.
Heard County 32, Dade County 28
The Heard County Braves hit the road for a Region 5-AA playoff game and came away with first-round victory.
The Braves advanced to the second round and will travel to Thomasville.
Thomasville beat Washington County.
Heard led 20-13 at the half and extended the margin to 26-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Jonathan Echols was the offensive catalyst for the Braves, scoring on a 27-yard pass and a 9-yard pass from Maurice Fench.
Isaiah O’Neal scored on a 1 yard run and also caught Fench’s 14-yard pass.
Riverdale 48, Central 21
The Central Lions’ trip to the Class AAAA playoffs was short lived as the Riverdale Raiders seized the momentum early en route to a 48-21 Class AAAA first-round playoff victory
Riverdale led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 28-7 at the half.
The Raiders extended the lead to 41-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Central ends its season with a 5-6 record.
Riverdale used big plays by the special teams to build a quick two-touchdown lead.
The Raiders recovered a block punt in the end zone and also returned a Central punt for the first two TDs of the game.
The Lions sprang to life on their third series when Devan Powell hooked up with Vicari Swain on a 73-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 14-7.
Powell finished the game with four TDs passes, including three to Jaylen White.
Fannin County 49, Bremen 14
The Blue Devils ended their season with a loss on Friday night in the first-round of the Class AA playoffs.
Bremen ends its season with a 5-6 record.
The Blue Devils tied the game at 7-all in the first quarter when Blake Matthews caught Christian Burks 23-yard pass in the corner of the end zone.
Fannin led 21-7 at the end of the first half.
Matthews added a second TD late in the game on a 39-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln County 36, Mt. Zion 0
The Eagles season came to an end with a first-round loss to the Red Devils.
Mt. Zion ends its season with an 7-4 record.