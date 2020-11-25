The day after Thanksgiving isn’t just about the start of Christmas sales and Black Friday — for high school football teams means first-round playoff matchups begin.
Locally, Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Central, Heard, Haralson County, and Mt. Zion have all advanced to the postseason and will begin the first round of the playoffs.
Earlier this week, the GHSA announced that, because of a shortage of officials, some playoff games will now have to be played on Saturday.
That includes Heard County, Haralson County, Bremen and Central.
A quick overview:
Bowdon heads into the playoffs as the No.1 seed out of Region 6-A and will host Wilkinson County.
Bremen travels to Elbert County after earning the No. 3 seed in Region 5-AA.
Carrollton, which won the Region 5-AAAAAA title, takes on visiting Winder-Barrow.
Central, which earned the No. 4 seed out of Region 7-AAAA, travels to play undefeated Marist.
Heard County finished as the No. 2 seed and will entertain visiting Union County.
Haralson County, which finished as the No. 4 seed out of Region 5-AA travels to Raburn County.
Mt. Zion enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of Region 6-A and will play at Warren County.
Wilkinson County Warriors (2-8) at Bowdon Red Devils (6-4)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Wilkinson County-Kendrick Burke. Bowdon-Richard Fendley.
Last Week: Wilkinson County lost to Warren County 19-0. Bowdon beat Armuchee 61-17.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: The Red Devils rolled through the Region 6-A portion of their schedule with an undefeated 5-0 record. The Red Devils have won five of their last six games. Wilkinson County won just two games, beating Academy for Classical Education and Crawford County.
Where to find the game: B-92.1 FM
Bremen Blue Devils (6-4) at Elbert County Blue Devils (3-5)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Bremen-Davis Russell. Elbert County-Shannon Jarvis.
Last Week: Bremen beat Haralson County 28-14. Elbert County beat Banks County 36-6.
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: Bremen enters the first-round contest after a 28-14 victory over Haralson County. The Blue Devils won two of their last three regular-season games, including a 15-14 overtime game against Temple. Elbert County enters the battle of the Blue Devils winning two of its last three games. Elbert County knocked off Union County and Banks to make the playoffs.
Winder-Barrow Bulldogs (5-5) at Carrollton Trojans (6-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Winder-Barrow-Ed Dudley. Carrollton-Sean Calhoun.
Last Week: Winder-Barrow beat Lanier 17-14. Carrollton beat Douglas County 23-7
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: Former Carrollton head coach Ed Dudley brings his team into Gresham Stadium for the first-round playoff games as the No. 4 seed out of Region 8-AAAAAA. The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games. Carrollton earned its No. 1 seed out of Region 5-AAAAAA after winning five of its last six games. The Trojans finished 5-1 in the region with its only loss coming two weeks ago when it was defeated by Alexander 23-22.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7
Central Lions (5-3 at Marist War Eagles (8-0)
Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Central-Darius Smiley. Marist-Alan Chadwick
Last Week: Central did not play. Marist beat Mays 52-21.
Series Record: Marist leads 3-0.
What to Know: Central earned the N0. 4 seed out of Region 7-AAAA and will head to the playoffs against an undefeated Marist War Eagles team. The War Eagles had shutouts in five of their eight wins and allowed 24 points all season. Central played its best football in the middle of the season, rolling off four wins in a row.
Haralson County Rebels (7-2) at Rabun County Wildcats (9-1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Haralson County-Scott Peavy. Rabun-Jaybo Shaw.
Last Week: Haralson County lost to Bremen 28-14. Rabun County beat Union County 63-14.
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: The Rebels will try and regroup from last week’s loss to Bremen that knocked them down to the fourth seed. Haralson County won three of its last five games and won six games in a row to start the season. Rabun’s only loss of the year was against Jefferson. The Wildcats then rolled off seven games in a row.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG
Union County Panthers (4-5) at Heard County Braves (6-4)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Union County-Brian Allison. Heard County-Tim Barron,
Last Week: Union County beat Gilmer 7-0. Heard County lost to Callaway 30-17
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: Heard County enters the first-round Class AA playoff games after finishing second in the Region 5-AA standings. The Braves won two out of their last three contests. Union Grove travels to Heard County having lost three of the last four games. The Braves won two of their last three games, including victories over Haralson County and Bremen.
Where to Find the Game: B-92.1 FM
Mt. Zion Eagles (8-2) at Warren County (7-2) Screaming Devils
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Coaches: Mt. Zion-Brad Gordon. Warren County-Cheard Freemen.
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat B.E.S.T. Academy 41-28.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: Mt. Zion enters the contest on a two-game winning streak. The wins helped the Eagles secure the No. 3 seed out of Region 6-A. Warren County won its last three games including a shutout last week against Wilkinson County.