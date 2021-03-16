Carrollton High boys weren’t the only ones setting school track and field records … or even winning meets … over the past weekend.
Lady Trojans coach Gwen Engram reported her girls team as winners of the Heritage High Invitational in Conyers Saturday with 137.5 points. That was more than 25 points better than Stockbridge, second at 112. Host Heritage was a distant third at 101.
As for re-writing the school record book, Kayla Pinkard, a three-time individual event winner Saturday, set the new triple jump standard leaping 38 feet, 11 inches. She was also deemed winner of the high jump as the best of four who cleared five feet. Pinkard did some running as well, winning the 300-meter hurdles race in 47.15 seconds.
Two other Carrollton winners were Kylie Bearden in the 800 meters (2:36.75) and Riley Alexander in the mile run (1,600 meters) in 5:57.42.
Engram noted the accomplishment of Jada Marsh in the field throwing events. The coach said her discus throw of 130 feet, 6 inches is the third-best ever in the Lady Trojan program. Marsh placed second in Conyers in discus and third in shot put at 35 feet, 11 inches.
Second-place finishers for Carrollton include Kalani Witherspoon in the 100-meter hurdles (15.32) and Jayla Gilbert in the shot put (36-11).
The Lady Trojans grabbed a slew of third-place showings in addition to Marsh. Those are Alexander in the 3,200 meters (13:02.12), the 4x400-meter relay of Bearden, Scout Jennings, Aubrey Dishman and Leilani Linehan (4:21.65), the 4x800 relay of Georgia Noori, Dishman, Abigail Moseley and Brianna Flournoy (11:30.84), Dishman in the high jump, and Gilbert in the discus (97-11).
Engram explained the throwers relay, a 4x100-meter race especially for those who’s regular disciplines are in throwing. Her group of A’Jaiah Ward, Marsh, Gilbert and Davionna Green were fourth Saturday in 1:05.18.
Other Lady Trojan placements include
Fourth — Julianna Batts, 300-meter hurdles; Jennings, 200-meters; Noori, 1,600-meters
Fifth — Moseley, 3,200-meters; Green, shot put
Sixth — Aniya Flournoy, 400-meters
Seventh — Batts, triple jump
Eighth — Millian Johnson, triple jump
10th — Ward, discus
Long jump — Aniya Flournoy 10th, Witherspoon 11th, Linehan 15th
800 meters — Kimberly Estrada-Carranza 12th, Brianna Flournoy 17th
100-meters — Batts 15th, Linehan 23rd.