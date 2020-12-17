The 2020 high school football season will be remembered for COVID-19 and how local football teams played through this country’s worst pandemic.
Games were canceled or postponed but in the end, local teams managed to get through the season of uncertainty.
Seven of the nine local teams made the playoffs, with Carrollton and Bremen making it to the Elite 8 in their respective classifications.
Here’s a quick recap:
Bowdon and Mt. Zion advanced to the Class A playoffs.
Heard and Haralson County joined Bremen in the Class AA playoffs and Central advanced to the Class AAAA postseason.
Carrollton built on its Region 7-AAAAAA title and advanced to the Elite 8.
Bowdon Red DevilsFor the Bowdon Red Devils, it was a season that will be remembered for a Region 6-A title.
The Red Devils finished 8-5 overall but won the region championship with a 5-0 league record.
Bowdon put together a five-game winning streak late in the season, including a 35-6 victory over Wilkinson County in the first round of the playoffs.
The Red Devils outscored their opponents 381-287.
Bowdon’s season ended with a 34-17 loss to Washington-Wilkes in the second round of the playoffs.
Bremen Blue DevilsBremen went into the Class AA playoffs as the third-seed in the Region 5-AA, but ended up advancing through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
The Blue Devils knocked off Elbert County (28-21) and South Atlanta (42-6) before falling to Jefferson County 33-10.
Bremen finished the season with an 8-5 overall record.
Before ending its season last week with the loss in the Elite 8, Bremen outscored its opponents 344-277.
Carrollton TrojansThe pandemic put Carrollton on a roller coaster ride, especially early in the season.
After dropping the first game of the season to Collins Hill, the Trojans went more than a month between games.
Carrollton ended up finishing the season with an 8-3 record and winning the Region 5-AAAAAA title.
The Trojans season ended the season last Friday night with a 36-15 loss to Valdosta in the Class AAAAAA Elite 8.
Carrollton outscored its opponents 379-196.
Central LionsCentral put together a 6-4 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Region 7-AAAA to finish fourth in the region.
The Lions season came to an end with a first-round 49-0 loss to Marist.
Central outscored its opponents 284-255.
Haralson County RebelsHaralson County finished the season with a 7-3 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Region 5-AA.
The Rebels’ season ended with a 35-7 loss to Raburn County.
Haralson County opened the season with six wins in a row and outscored opponents 274-168.
The Rebels’ most impressive victory was a 44-0 win against Banks County.
Heard County BravesHeard County finished with a 7-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 5-AA before losing to Fannin County in the second round of the playoffs.
The Braves set up their second-round contest against Fannin with a 21-14 win against Union County.
Heard County opened the season with four wins in a row.
Long-time head coach Tim Barron, who led Heard County to a 163-91 record including a state title in 2019, stepped down after the season to become the head coach at Villa Rica.
Mt. Zion EaglesMt. Zion advanced to the Class A state title as the No. 3 out of Region 6-A.
The Eagles dropped their first-round content to Warren County 60-14.
Mt. Zion went into the playoffs on a two-game winning streak after beating Trion 35-21 and B.E.S.T. Academy 41-28.
The Eagles outscored their opponents 300-297.
Mt. Zion opened the 2020 season winning six games in a row.
Temple TigersTemple ended its season with a 5-5 overall record and a 1-3 mark in Region 5-AA.
The .500 record kept the Tigers out of the postseason.
Villa Rica WildcatsVilla Rica also missed out on the playoffs after finishing 4-6 and 3-3 in Region 6-AAAAAA.
Christian Hunnicutt’s head coaching era at Villa Rica came to an end at the end of the season, setting the stage for Barron to accept the job as the Wildcats’ head coach.