OMA volleyball coach named 'Coach of the Year'

Oak Mountain Academy’s head volleyball coach has been named coach of the year after leading the Lady Warriors to a State Championship title.
Coach Britney Mount was named the GISA AA Coach of the Year by fellow coaches throughout the league earlier this week.
“It’s a privilege and honor to be recognized by all these incredible coaches in the area,” she said. “I’m so blessed to be working with these incredible girls. We have so much talent, both on and off the court; these girls are just amazing individuals.”
Mount guided her team to a 25-3 overall record this season, in which she won the region without losing a game or set and secured the state championship title.
“Coach Mount has an energy that her players take on when they are on the court. She not only is a great coach but she truly pours into her athletes and this year it was evident on and off the court,” said Athletic Director Terrell Barkley. We are truly blessed to have Coach Mount on the mountain and we are proud of her for winning coach of the year.”
Coach Mount started her career at Oak Mountain Academy in 2018. In her first season, she led the Warriors to a 20-8 overall record with a state runner-up finish.
In only two years, the young coach has established herself in the GISA AA region as a proficient coach among experienced coaches.
Looking back at this fall, Coach Mount said the highlight of the season, aside from winning the state championship, was winning the Beast Mode pre-season tournament. She said it was the stepping stone for the girl’s successful campaign.
The Lady Warriors faced Fellowship Christian School in the championship final at Lithia Springs High School. Oak Mountain won the first set and lost the second 20-25. However, they went down with a fight in the second, which pushed their momentum to a 20-18 victory in the third set to clinch the tournament trophy.
“That was my favorite coaching moment of my career,” Coach Mount said. “What they did was unbelievable, and they did it twice in the same tournament back to back. It was incredible.”
Coach Mount said that this past season and her personnel accolade were due to the squad’s team effort, and thanked her assistant coach Brett Wynn for keeping herself and the team grounded throughout the season.
