Oak Mountain senior Zack Vavrik scored his 1,000th career point to help lead the boys basketball team to a 59-32 victory over St. George’s. Vavrik led all scorers with 14 points. Zuri Greene chipped in 11 points en route to the victory.
Oak Mountain improved to 9-9 overall and 3-2 in the GISA Region 1-AA standings. The Warriors have won two straight. (See more on Vavrik’s milestone in a future edition of The Times-Georgian.)
The OMA girls’ team fell to 5-9 overall and 1-4 in the region.
Oak Mountain continues its season Friday at Windsor Academy in Macon.
Bowdon
The Red Devils, ranked fourth in the Class-A public school poll, split games over the weekend, falling to top-ranked Drew Charter 94-52 and beating Mt. Zion 89-67 in a pair of Region 6-A contests.
Bowdon’s record goes to 17-4 overall and 11-2 in region action with the split. Both region losses were against Drew Charter.
The Lady Red Devils fell twice in region games, losing to Drew Charter 44-32 and Mt. Zion 60-46. The Lady Red Devils dropped to 8-7 and 3-5.
Bowdon plays region games at Trion Tuesday and at home against Gordon-Lee Friday.
BremenA Bremen boys and girls Region doubleheader is set for Tuesday at home against Heard County.
The Bremen boys fell to 1-16 with a 57-49 loss to Woodland in a non-region game.
Bremen’s girls take a 1-14 loss into Tuesday’s games.
CarrolltonThe Lady Trojans stayed in control of the Region 5-AAAAAA standings with a 63-29 victory over Alexander and an 81-44 victory over Dalton.
The region sweep improved the Lady Trojans’ overall record to 20-1 and 10-0 in the region.
In boys action, Carrollton lost a hard-fought game to Alexander on Friday, losing an 81-78 decision. That loss dropped Carrollton to 8-11 overall and 4-6 in the league.
Carrollton’s basketball teams play three region games this week, starting with a home game against Douglas County on Tuesday. Carrollton plays at Dalton on Friday and Paulding County on Saturday.
CentralThe Lions improved their record to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in Region 7-AAAA competition with a 46-38 win against Heritage.
The Lady Lions fell to 8-13 and 2-7 in the region with two losses over the weekend, 32-28 to Heritage and 48-30 Northwest Whitfield.
Central plays a region game Friday at home against Ridgeland and a non-region game against county rival Villa Rica at home on Saturday.
Haralson CountyThe Rebels basketball teams head into two Region 5-AA games at Callaway on Tuesday and home against Temple.
The Haralson girls come into this week’s action with a 14-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in region play. Haralson’s boys are 5-13 and 0-4.
Heard CountyThe Braves fell to 8-12 overall with a 46-42 non-region loss to Starr’s Mill.
Heard County plays at Bremen to start the week.
The Lady Braves take a 14-3 overall record and a 3-0 Region 5-AA record into Tuesday’s game at Bremen.
Mt. ZionThe Lady Eagles split games Friday and Saturday, falling to first-place Armuchee 49-42 before getting its 60-46 win against Bowdon.
Against Armuchee, Jordan Kierbow led the Lady Eagles with 23 points. Kiebow had 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists the following night.
The Lady Eagles dropped to 17-5 and 5-3. Two of the team’s region losses game against Armchuee.
The Mt. Zion boys lost twice. In addition to dropping a game against Bowdon, the team also lost to Armuchee 73-69.
Against Armuchee, Antron Thompson 34 points, Sherrod Montgomery 10 points. In the game against Bowdon, Perkins had 25 points, Montgomery 16 points, Antron Thompson 15 points.
After getting swept over the weekend, Mt. Zion fell to 6-12 overall and in league action. Mt. Zion continues its season this week with three region contests, including Tuesday at home against Drew Charter, Thursday at home against Gordon-Lee, and Friday at Trion.
TempleThe Tigers fell to 10-10 overall and 2-3 in Region 5-AA with a 65-49 loss to Callaway. The Lady Tigers fell to 4-11 and 1-4 in Region 5-AA with a 43-23 loss to Callaway.
Temple plays a girls and boys region doubleheader on Friday at Haralson County.
Villa RicaWith three games on tap, it will be a busy week for the school’s varsity basketball teams.
Villa Rica plays at home against Chapel Hill on Tuesday and at New Manchester on Friday in Region 6-AAAAA games before closing out the week with a non-region game at Central.
The Villa Rica boys closed out last week’s games with a 12-8 overall record and a 6-3 mark in the region.
Villa Rica’s girls team is 3-15 and 1-6.