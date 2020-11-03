Special to the Times-Georgian
The Oak Mountain cross country team competed in their region cross country meet on Oct. 30 at St. George’s.
The Oak Mountain girls team placed second, with Anna Bartlett being the overall winner. Other members of the team are Autumn Giebeig, Samantha Porter, Abbey Penley, and Tyler Reeves. The girls’ team will participate in the GISA state meet on November 7th at Middle Georgia University.
The Oak Mountain boys team won the Region 1AA cross country meet with Zuri Greene being the overall winner. Other team members include Judah Beepathsingh, Caleb Beepathsingh, Caz Kilgore, Brandon Bain. The boys will compete at the state meet on November 7th at Middle Georgia University.
“Both teams worked hard this year and I am proud that both teams ended their regular season with a runner up finish for the girls and the Region champions for the boys,” said coach Terrell Barkley. “Anna Bartlett and Zuri Greene showed great leadership for each team through their hard work and by being great examples to their teammates. I’m looking forward to the state meet and hoping each runner can run their best race on Saturday.”
