(Not so) Weak 1

It was a great way to start a head-coaching tenure.
The Carrollton Trojans brought the Joey King era in with some fireworks in a 49-13 runaway over New Manchester at Grisham Stadium.
But as most coaches do, King found modesty in his initial outlook of his team's performance minutes after the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“I thought our guys made some big plays,” King said, “but I don't feel like we were clean.”
The defense was a little bendy on the Jaguars opening drive. New Manchester opened the game with the ball and marched down to the Carrollton red zone before the Trojans' defense finally stiffened holding the Jaguars to a field goal attempt.
Bryce Hicks caught the deflection of the blocked attempt and sprinted the other way for a 71-yard run down the left sidelines put Carrollton up 7-0 quickly.
Keshawn Ridley took the first snap of the season on a toss to the left side and ran 33 yards for another touchdown at the 4:25 mark.
Effectively, that's all the Trojans needed, but obviously they got much more.
“There's no such thing as an ugly 'W,'” King said. “I think all the wins look good, but there is a lot to learn.”
King said he felt good about his special teams. That's because, not only did Hicks get a TD return on the first play, but also Donovan McCoy's 95-yard kickoff return return bookended a celebratory night at Grisham Stadium.
The defense in King's words, “gave up too many yards.”
That includes 168 net yards rushing and 77 yards through the air.
By comparison, the Trojans' Mj Morris needed just five completions in 11 attempts to rack up 190 passing. As a team, Carrollton gained 101 yards on the ground led by Keshawn Ridley's 57 yards on six carries while Morris rushed for 31 yards on five attempts.
Terrell Carmichael was on the receiving end of two passes accounting for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce also caught a 19-yard TD pass.
Mount Zion cruises to easy win
It all happened incredibly fast in the Mount Zion Eagles' opener, a 48-14 win over Central Talbatton on Friday.
For Eagles' head coach Brad Gordon, the explanation was simple.
"We took care of business in the first half," Gordon said.
By the break, the Eagles were up 28-0 by the end of the first 12 minutes.
"Overall, we played well and everyone was able to get on the field Friday night.
There was some big-play ability displayed as well thanks to Malachi Ackles' 43-yard punt return for a touchdown. Ackles scored three touchdowns.
Four Eagles scored touchdowns from scrimmage. Kayvion Platt led the team in rushing with 49 yards on seven carries.