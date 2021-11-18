Postseason awards have begun rolling in for UWG football as nine Wolves were named Thursday to the All-Gulf South Conference Football Team.
Of the nine, four are first team selections, while the other five are second team selections.
Offensively, senior wide receiver Mechane Slade and fellow senior Ben Walters were named First Team members. Deontae Overstreet was a First Team selection on defense while Omar Cervantes was the league's first team kicker.
Slade led the Wolves in receiving with 804 yards, ranking fourth in the league. His 65 catches set a single-season UWG record ad was good for second in the GSC.
It's the first All-GSC selection for senior Ben Walters who has helped anchor the offensive line this season. Walters and the line have allowed just 0.60 sacks per game, which ranks fifth in the country.
Overstreet has been a standout for the Wolves' defense this season, racking up 40 tackles including 27 solo stops. The Tifton native has one interception on the season, but has forced three fumbles this season, leading the league in that category.
Omar Cervantes has had an outstanding season for the Wolves, nailing 14-of-18 field goals, including a season long of 46.
On the second team offense was wide receiver Quan Harrison, center David Bodden, and offensive tackle Tyrin Arceneaux. Marzavion Dix was a Second Team selection on the defensive line while Harrison also made the second team as a return specialist. Joe Skinner was named All-Gulf South Conference as a long snapper for the second time in his career.
Harrison caught 33 passes for 492 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver and had six punt returns for 136 yards and a touchdown as a return specialist. Both Bodden and Arceneaux have been key cogs in the offensive line, helping the Wolves rush for 142.5 yards per game and allow just six sacks all season.
Marzavion Dix had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks this season for the Wolves.
West Georgia begins their journey in the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday against Albany State on the road. Kickoff from Albany is set for 1 p.m.
Blackston earns CoSIDA honor
A senior standout for the UWG defense was honored for his work on the field and in the classroom on Thursday as Chris Blackston was named Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Blackston, a graduate student from Adairsville, is pursuing his MBA and boasts a 4.00 GPA in graduate schoolafter graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business last year.
A team captain in 2021, Blackston returned for a sixth season after his senior season was cancelled due to the pandemic. This season, Blackston is sixth on the team in tackles with 30 and is fourth on the team with three tackles for loss.
Blackston becomes UWG football's first CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree since Alex Macaulay in 2014. Macaulay went on to be football's first Academic All-American. The 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American team will be released on December 17.