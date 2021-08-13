New Trojan coach tells local civic club fans may be yelling, "Run the Ball, Joey!"

When new Carrollton High School head football coach Joey King addressed members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday, just hours prior to his team’s scrimmage game against Rockmart last night at Grisham Stadium, he was asked if Trojan fans would be yelling, “throw the ball, Charlie” as they did during the run-oriented days of fabled coach Charlie Grisham.
“No, they will probably be yelling, ‘Run the ball, Joey!”
The room erupted with laughter.
King is actually returning to the campus on Trojan drive. He served as assistant coach at CHS for from 2009 to 2013 s and went on to win two state titles at Cartersville High School where he groomed quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson University star was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season and was the NFL’s #1 draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“It’s great to be back in Carrollton!” King said, who brings a phenomenal 67-4 career record to Grisham Stadium.
He reached the 50-career victory total as a head coach faster than any high school coach in Georgia history.
“I’ve been praying to get back here,” the clearly devout Christian said during his enthusiastic remarks.
King emphasized that “I am who I am because of my dad. He never missed one of games or my practices.”
King is not new to high school football in this section of the state. He was quarterback at Cedartown High School and went on to a solid collegiate career at Carson Newman College. King also isn’t new to Carrollton since he served as an assistant coach on the Trojan staff from 2008 to 2013, including five seasons as offensive coordinator. He later served as wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina University and tight ends coach for the past two seasons at the University of South Florida.
During the final portion of his comments King talked about values, something that he labeled with the acronym, GUTS.
“The ‘G’ is for gratitude, the ‘U’ for unity, the ‘T’ for toughness, and the ‘S’ for sacrifice,” he explained.
“We need to be grateful for what we have and for the past. We need to be unified in one purpose. We need to be tough mentally and physically, and we need to sacrifice, meaning to sometimes give up what we have today for the greater good,” he said.
King says these are the values that he tries to instill not only in his players, but his assistant coaches as well.
King’s first official game on the sideline in the Gold and Black comes next Friday night when the Trojans host the New Manchester High School Jaguars of Douglas County at 7:30 p.m.