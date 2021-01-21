Here is a wrap-up of area high school basketball results from earlier in the week:
The Mt. Zion High Eagles rolled to an 83-41 basketball victory over Atlanta Classical.
With the victory, Mt. Zion improved to 6-8 overall and 3-5 in Region 6-A.
Antron Thompson led the way with 39 points. Jayden Perkins added 12 points and Sherrod Montgomery 11.
Both Mt. Zion’s boys and girls teams play a region doubleheader at Gordon-Lee Friday.
Bowdon
The Red Devils battled top-ranked Drew Charter School for four quarters before falling 69-63 Tuesday.
Arthur Johnson scored 25 points and Seth Farmer 10.
It was the Red Devils first loss in region 6-A play as they fell to 14-3 overall and 8-1.
Bowdon plays at Armuchee Friday.
Temple-Haralson
The Temple boys basketball team improved to .500 in both its overall and region record (8-8, 1-1) with a 62-36 victory over Haralson County.
R.J. Boles scored 14 and Tate Cole added 12.
The Temple girls fell to 3-13 overall and 0-2 in Region 5-AA with a 27-26 loss to Haralson County.
Temple plays at Heard County on Friday.
With its victory over Temple, the girls’ basketball team improved to 12-2 and 2-1.
The Haralson County boys team fell to 4-11 and 0-3.
Carrollton
The Lady Trojans extended their winning streak to eight in a row with a 62-39 victory over Rome. With the win, the Lady Trojans improved their record to a 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the region.
In boys action, the Trojans improved to 6-9 overall and 3-4 in Region 5-AAAAAA with a 86-81 victory over Rome.
Friday’s action for Carrollton is on the road at Paulding County.
Central
The Lions improved to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in region with a 50-31 win over Southeast Whitfield.
The victory broke a two-game losing streak for the Lions.
In girls action, the Lady Lions improved to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in Region 7-AAAA with their 45-23 victory over Southwest Whitefield.
Heard County
The Lady Braves stayed in control of the Region 5-AA with a 48-40 victory over Callaway. The Lady Braves improved to 13-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-AA.
In boys action, Heard County dropped to 5-9 overall and 0-1 in the region with a 58-49 loss to Callaway.
The Heard County basketball teams play at home in a region game against Temple Friday.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats improved to 10-7 overall and 5-2 in Region 6-AAAAA play with a hard-fought 44-43 victory over Grady.
The Wildcats led 19-11 at the end of the first half and fought off a comeback by Grady over the final two quarters. Grady outscored Villa Rica 17-8 in the third quarter and took a 28-27 lead.
Villa Rica clinched the victory by outsourcing Grady 17-15 in the fourth quarter.
Villa Rica travels to Lithia Springs Friday.