Mt. Zion gets big wins over Dalton Academy

In the first minute of Mt. Zion’s girls’ 71-13 drubbing of Dalton Academy on Saturday, it looked like it might be competitive.
Both teams were fighting hard on defense and in the paint, and the game went scoreless for a moment.
Then the Lady Eagles awoke.
Thanks to defensive steals and scores from Zoey Holland and Jordan Kierbow, among others, the Lady Eagles made a 18-2 run through the first quarter of play, playing predominantly on Dalton Academy’s end of the floor.
Mt. Zion simply outsized and outplayed the winless Dalton Academy Pumas throughout the whole game.
Dalton Academy kept fighting.
Despite another big loss, the Lady Pumas broke double digits on the scoreboard for the first time this season.
“We wanted to just come out here, take care of business, and work on us,” Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright said. “We always talk about playing to a standard. The message doesn’t change game-to-game. We know it’s just one step in the journey. We’re just trying to get better each day.”
Eagles break through with winMt. Zion’s boys needed a good start, and that’s what they got in a 77-44 win over Dalton Academy in the nightcap.
In the first, Mt.Zion’s Jerry Terrell and Tristan Jordan combined for 20 points outscoring Dalton Academy 20-8.
Mt. Zion broke things open in the second quarter, with six different Eagles getting in on the act offensively. It was enough for the home team to build a 41-12 halftime lead.
Dalton Academy got some offensive production of their own in the second half including four 3-pointers from Jomar Torres, but it wasn’t enough to make the game competitive.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity to coach both these teams,” an elated Wright said. “We’ve got great kids on both sides.
“Our boys, the group that we have right now, they have battled so much adversity, so many negative things thrown their way, and they’ve just [taken] it in stride,” Wright added. “We know that the results are going to come if we keep playing hard and keep playing well.”