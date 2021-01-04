The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles improved their record to 12-2 overall with wins against Booker T. Washington and Bremen in the “She Got Game” Tournament at Pebblebrook High School.
The Lady Eagles earned a 69-34 victory over Booker .T, Washington as Jordan Kierbow finished with 23 points. Zoey Holland drained five 3-point shots and finished with 15 points.
Nesaiah Farley added 11 points en route to the win.
In the 63-53 win over Bremen, Kierbow added 25 points, and again Holland added five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.
Mary House led Bremen with 20, and Chloe Smith added 16.
In boys’ action, Mt. Zion beat Bremen 50-44.
Jayden Perkins finished with 19 and Christian Terrell 13 to pace Mt. Zion.
Brody Harper led Bremen with 16.
BowdonThe Bowdon Red Devils took third-place at the Haralson County tournament with a 72-31 win over Bremen. The victory moved the Red Devils to 11-2 overall.
Three players finished in double figures for Red Devils, with A.J. Johnson scoring 18 points and pulling down five rebounds. He also was named to the All-Tournament team.
Andrew Messer had 14 points and five steals.
Tray Watt had 10 points.
CarrolltonThe Lady Trojans won once to close out the 2020 and opened 2021 with a victory to improve to 10-1 overall.
The Lady Trojans beat Eufaula 65-41 and knocked off Troup 61-58.
The Lady Trojans take a 10-1 overall record and a 2-0 region mark into Alexander’s game today.
CentralThe Central Lions improved their record to 6-4 overall going 2-1 over the last three games.
The Lions beat Russell County 61-60, lost to East Paulding 52-42, and defeated Temple 60-50.
The Lady Lions improved to 6-6 overall with a 37-25 win over Temple.
Both Central teams open play this week with a region game at Heritage-Ringgold.
Haralson CountyThe Lady Rebels lost for the first time this year, taking a 42-29 defeat to Cedartown in the school’s annual Christmas tournament.
The Lady Rebels beat Piedmont of Alabama 32-31 earlier in the tournament.
According to MaxPreps, the Lady Rebels are 6-1 overall.
The Haralson County boys improved to 2-6 over the holidays.
The Rebels knocked off Bremen 47-46 and lost to Sonoraville 52-29 in the annual Haralson County Christmas Tournament.
Both Haralson County teams returned to action with games against Oak Mountain Academy on Tuesday.
Heard CountyIn girls’ action, the Lady Braves head into the new year with a 10-3 record.
Heard County lost twice and won once in holiday action.
The team’s victory came in a 62-34 decision over Cleburne County.
The Lady Braves lost to Spring Garden 72-45 and Oxford 60-46.
The Braves return from the holiday break with a 4-5 overall record in boys’ action.
The Braves beat Camp Jewell 75-67 in its last outing.
Both Heard County squads resume playing with a non-region game at Lithia Springs.
Villa RicaThe boys’ basketball team closed out 2020 with four wins in a row and head into the 2021 portion of the season with a 5-6 record.
The Lady Wildcats head into the second half of the season with a 2-8 record. Villa Rica has earned wins over Temple and Central.
Villa Rica plays host Dutchtown on Wednesday in a non-region game.