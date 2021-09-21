One week after a solid start to the season, the UWG men’s golf team is back in action this week, playing in the UNG Fall Invitational at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega, Georgia.
The Wolves, who debuted in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll tied at number 22 this week, finished third at last week’s tournament, but got a extremely bright spot from Austin Fulton.
Fulton, a senior from Villa Rica, shot rounds of 70, 64, and 67 at the Kiawah Island Invitational to win the individual portion of the event by five strokes. It was just the first tournament for the Mississippi State transfer, and he’ll look to build on that this week.
It’s a pretty similar lineup joining Fulton this week in Dahlonega with Rece Moore, Blake Kollin, and Ethan Jones all making their second appearances of the season. But head coach Todd Selders opened up the five-spot, which this week will be occupied by Jack Brennan.
Brennan, a senior from Douglasville averaged 76.21 last season in 14 rounds, and had one top-five finish.
Last week at Kiawah, the Wolves posted five total rounds under 70, with two of those coming from Fulton. Jones, Kollin and Moore each had one round under 70 on their way to top-20 finishes in their first tournament of the fall season.
Looking back to the rankings, West Georgia is one of three Gulf South Conference teams ranked, joining second-ranked West Florida and seventh-ranked Lee.
Six other teams ranked in the latest poll will be at this week’s tournament, including the aforementioned Flames, a team that UWG beat head-to-head last week at Kiawah. Tournament Host North Georgia (24), Columbus State (12), Erskine (17), Young Harris (21), and Limestone (T22) round out the ranked teams in this week’s field.
The tournament will begin with 36 holes on Monday from Achasta Golf Club with the final round set for Tuesday.
UNG Fall Invitational Canceled for UWG Men
Due to wet course conditions and projected weather, the 8th Annual UNG Fall Invitational has been canceled.
A field that included seven top 25 teams got warmed up and attempted to start play this morning, but consistent rains made the course unplayable, resulting in Monday’s rounds to be washed out. With rain forecasted throughout the night and into Tuesday morning, the course is projected to still be unplayable for what would have been the final day of the tournament.
The UWG men’s next tournament is set for October 4-5 in Valdosta, GA for the Super Regional Preview at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
Cervantes Named GSC Special Teams Player of the Week
Junior placekicker Omar Cervantes accounted for nine points in Saturday’s Gulf South Conference opening win for UWG Football, and today, Cervantes was named the GSC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
A junior from Fort Valley, Cervantes was a perfect 3-for-3 on PATs and banged through two field goals in the big, 27-26 win over Delta State on a rain-soaked Saturday night. Cervantes hit from 28 and 29 yards in the win that kept UWG unbeaten on the year.
For the season, Cervantes is 4-of-6 on field goals with a long of 46 and is 15-of-15 on PATs. He’s also handling the kickoff duties for UWG, averaging 62.4 yards in 22 kickoffs with seven touchbacks.
It’s the first time a UWG player has earned GSC Special Teams Player of the Week this season, and the first since Cervantes did it in 2019. It’s the fourth time in Cervantes’ career he has garnered the weekly award.
The Wolves now have their sights set on taking on Shorter this Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road.