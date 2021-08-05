SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Former University of West Georgia baseball star Cade Marlowe was named the High-A West Player of the Month following a blistering performance over July.
The left fielder for the Everett AquaSox, an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners’ organization, entered the first homestand of August as the league leader in total bases (57) and second in RBI (25), doubles (11) and slugging percentage (.582). Marlowe finished third in runs scored (21) and triples (2), while ranking fourth in home runs (6) and fifth in OPS (.930) for the month of July.
This marks the second Player of the Month award for Marlowe this season, as he also earned the recognition in May while playing for the Modesto Nuts at the Low-A level.
Marlowe, who was selected by Seattle in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, delivered a record-setting career at UWG, setting all-time school records for several statistical categories, including at-bats (623), runs scored (167), stolen bases (87) and tied the West Georgia record for games played with 184. Also, Marlowe’s 245 career base hits ranks second all-time in the UWG record book.
Marlowe hit .389 as a senior in 2019, earning Honorable Mention All-America status from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers. He was also a consensus All-South Region and First-Team All-Gulf South Conference selection.