Cade Marlowe is making noise in the Pacific Northwest.
Marlowe, who was named the No. 27 Minor League prospect for the Seattle Mariners this season, had a phenomenal year playing two different teams. His numbers earned him accolades from the organization, as he was named Tuesday as the Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year.
The former UWG standout played for two teams in 2021, hitting .272 with 26 home runs and 23 stolen bases. He drove in 106 runs on the season, leading all of Minor League Baseball, with the next closest player checking in with 97 RBI.
Marlowe started the season in Modesto, California, where he was named the Low-A Offensive Player of the Week in early May. He continued a hot-hitting month, including four straight games with a home run and was also named the Low-A West Player of the Month. He continued to hit well in Low-A ball with a .301 average and 29 RBI. That garnered attention from the Mariners’ organization and he was promoted to High-A in Mid-June, and that was where he finishd the season.
At Everett, Marlowe drove in 77 of his 106 runs on the year and had 71 games played with 74 hits. Among those 74 hits was 20 home runs, and he was again honored as the Plyaer of the Month for the month of July.
Cade Marlowe finished his playing career at West Georgia in the spring of 2019, a year where he was named the top athlete in the Gulf South Conference as the Commissioner’s trophy winner. He was drafted that summer by the Mariners on June 5 in the 20th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.