Marlow’s love of golf could turn into a life-long journey

Cooper Marlow is only in eighth grade, but he has already accomplished something many older golfers can only wish of doing: hitting a hole in one.
His perfect shot came on Oct. 17th in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while playing the No. 8, par-3 at the Brown Acres golf course.
Marlow and his Carrollton Junior High School teammates were visiting the Volunteer State while playing against the McCallie School.
The hole-in-one was a special highlight for what turned into a sensational day for Marlow.
The younger golfer was the tournament’s low medalist.
Marlow admits he wasn’t sure at first if he had pulled off every golfer’s dream shot.
“I was picking up my tee and didn’t see it go in the hole,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t see the ball, so I thought it might be in the hole.”
His dad Chris sure saw what his son did, cementing a great father and son memory that they will talk about for years to come.
“ I was down closer to the green, with the coach and watched it roll in,” Chris said.
Marlow’s round in Tennessee was just the start of a great fall on the golf course.
He also competed and won the GSGA season-ending Fall Invitational, posting a two-day score of two-over-par.
Marlow won the event by three strokes. His two-day finish included four birdies at the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta.
He ended the season as the GSGA top-ranked golfer in his age bracket.
Marlow is the definition of a student-athlete.
In addition to his accomplishment on the links, he also takes care of business in the classroom.
The honor student has six classes and has a 100 average in five of them and a 99 in the other.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down Marlow’s golf game.
Marlow plays four or five rounds per week, dividing his golf outings between Sunset Hills and Oak Mountain, playing with his junior high team and getting instructions from local pros.
His dedication to golf leaves little time to pursue other sports.
Marlow grew up loving baseball and even played with a travel team before realizing that the golf course, not the ball diamond, was where his athletic talent could shine.
“He was a good baseball player, but we realized golf was going to be his best sport,” Chris said.
The Georgia High School Association allows athletes to join their future high school’s junior varsity team in the eighth grade. Marlow will play with the Jayvee Trojans this spring.
“I am looking forward to getting experience playing with some older players. I think it will help my golf game,” Cooper said.
Cooper models his golf game after Justin Thomas. The 27-year-old pro has won 13 times, including one major, capturing the PGA Championship in 2017.
“My golf instructors have said I have a similar swing to his,” he said.
Cooper admires Thomas’ serious approach to golf.
“He is all business when he is out there,” he said. “He doesn’t do a lot of taking. He just stays focused.”
Cooper’s golf idol turned in a solid round at the COVID-delayed Masters last week in Augusta.
Thomas shared the second-round lead at the Masters on Friday and finished fourth overall after shooting 12-under for the fourth-day tournament.
Marlow hopes to one day earn a golf scholarship to a Division I college.
“He knows that golf can take him places,” Chris said.
Ultimately, Cooper dreams of collecting a paycheck on the PGA tour, but he also knows golf can someday open doors in the business world.
“Golf is good for meeting people and making connections,” Cooper said.
Cooper Marlow
Grade: 8th
School: Carrollton Junior High
Sport: Golf
Favorite Sports Moment: Hole in one
Favorite Subject in School: Math
Goals after graduation: Play Golf Division I
Athlete You admire: Justin Thomas (PGA Tour)
Favorite Place to Eat: Chick-fil-A
Hobbies outside of sports: Travel