Maddox takes over behind the UWG football mic

A University of West Georgia alum is hitting the airwaves this fall to serve as the play-by-play announcer for UWG football.
Logan Maddox (‘21) will team up with longtime color man Andy Miccachione and sideline reporter Clay Harden for the 2021 season, which kicked off Thursday night at Carson-Newman in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Maddox, who previously worked as a play-by-play commentator for West Georgia basketball and soccer in recent years, said it’s a dream come true to have this opportunity to call West Georgia football.
“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do from a very young age is to be the college football voice of a program and to do play-by-play. Just having this opportunity is amazing in itself. But getting to do it at my alma mater where I just graduated and working on grad school, it just means that much more,” Maddox said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the great people I work with at West Georgia with Matt Cooke and Jared Boggus. I appreciate them giving me the opportunity to do this.”
Maddox noted how he’s always revered UWG Hall of Famer Mitch Gray, affectionately known as “The Voice of the Wolves,” and is honored to carry the torch for him this season.
“I still keep the mentality that I’m just keeping the headset warm for Mitch to the day that he can hopefully return,” Maddox said. “I’m going to try my best to do everything I can to maintain the level of excellence that he had on the broadcast. It’s a great crew with Andy and Clay. I’m looking forward to getting after it. I think it’s going to be a great season for the Wolves and, again, it really is a dream come true.”
Miccachione, who is entering his 30th season in the broadcast this fall, is excited to work alongside Maddox. He had his first opportunity to do so back in March covering the UWG spring game.
“I think he’s going to do an outstanding job. I was just really impressed with the job he did in the spring game. I think it’s going to be good. I’m looking forward to it,” Miccachione said.
Miccachione stressed how it’s also nice to be back in the booth following a difficult 2020 with no football, but he said it will be bittersweet not having his good pal by his side.
“It will be tough not working with my man Mitch. All but two of the years I’ve done this I’ve been with Mitch Gray in some shape or form,” Miccachione said. “That will be totally different. So I’ll have to learn and adapt because Logan’s going to be different from Mitch. I relied on Mitch so much that I’m going to have to step my game up to help Logan out. When you have Mitch Gray, you just kind of sit back. So I’ll have to step my game up and help out more.
“But just like I told Logan before, ‘Just have fun and be yourself.’ I think he’s going to do a really good job and I’m looking forward to a big season. I think we’ve got an outstanding team. We’ll find out quickly because Thursday night is going to be a tough task.”