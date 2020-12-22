Editor’s Note: Coaches are asked to email game info to douggorman39@gmail.com. Information from this story came from results posted on maxprep.

The Villa Rica Wildcats handed the Bowdon Red Devils their first loss of the season with a 76-67 victory Saturday in the SMI Tournament.

Bowdon led 37-35 at the half before Villa Rica caught fire with an offensive spurt in the second half Saturday.

The Wildcats outscored Bowdon 18-12 in the third quarter and 23-18 in the final eight minutes.

Bowdon knocked off Heard 82-64 on Friday.

Villa Rica improved to 4-6 overall and Bowdon dropped to 7-1 overall.

Villa Rica was scheduled to play Central on Monday. Bowdon was scheduled to play against Harrison.

Central knocked off Harrison 40-37 in their holiday tournament games to improve to 4-2.

The Lions trailed 20-17 at the end of the first and were outscored 14-10 at three quarters.

Central kicked it into overdrive in the final quarter and outscored Harrison 13-3 on Saturday.

In a holiday tournament game on Friday, Temple beat Harrison.

In tournament action on Friday, Mt. Zion fell to Central 56-42.

The Carrollton Trojans fell to Southwest Christian 79-73 on Friday and dropped to 3-3.

Bremen started the week 0-3 and was scheduled to play a non-region home game against Pepperell.

Heard County fell to 3-4 with the loss to Bowdon.

Haralson County picked up its first win of the season last week with an 86-28 victory over Morris Innovative.

The win moved them to 1-5 on the season.

GirlsIn girls’ action over the weekend, Bremen dropped a contest to Bowdon early last week, falling 54-43.

Bremen dropped to 0-6. Bowdon ended the week with a 5-2 record. In addition to its over Bremen, Bowdon also knocked off Temple 53-33.

Temple also lost to Villa Rica 47-30 on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers fell to 3-5 overall.

Villa Rica led Temple 22-17 at the half. The Lady Wildcats improved to 2-7 overall.

The Lady Wildcats were set to play a tournament game Monday.

Central is coming off two holiday tournament defeats. The Lions fell 44-37 to LaGrange and 49-30 to Mt. Zion.

Central fell to 4-6 overall and was scheduled to play a tournament game on Monday.

The victory improved Mt. Zion’s record to 9-2. Mt. Zion got back on track against the Lions after losing to Cass the night before 74-38.

The Lady Eagles were led by Jordon Kiebrow and Zoey Holland with 16 each.

Carrollton stayed perfect, improving its record to 7-0 with a 40-point blowout against Sandy Creek.

Carrollton won the contest 72-32.

Carrollton played at home in the Carrollton Christmas Classic against McIntosh.

The Lady Trojans also play host to McEachern Tuesday.

Heard County enters the week with a 9-1 record.