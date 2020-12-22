Editor’s Note: Coaches are asked to email game info to douggorman39@gmail.com. Information from this story came from results posted on maxprep.
The Villa Rica Wildcats handed the Bowdon Red Devils their first loss of the season with a 76-67 victory Saturday in the SMI Tournament.
Bowdon led 37-35 at the half before Villa Rica caught fire with an offensive spurt in the second half Saturday.
The Wildcats outscored Bowdon 18-12 in the third quarter and 23-18 in the final eight minutes.
Bowdon knocked off Heard 82-64 on Friday.
Villa Rica improved to 4-6 overall and Bowdon dropped to 7-1 overall.
Villa Rica was scheduled to play Central on Monday. Bowdon was scheduled to play against Harrison.
Central knocked off Harrison 40-37 in their holiday tournament games to improve to 4-2.
The Lions trailed 20-17 at the end of the first and were outscored 14-10 at three quarters.
Central kicked it into overdrive in the final quarter and outscored Harrison 13-3 on Saturday.
In a holiday tournament game on Friday, Temple beat Harrison.
In tournament action on Friday, Mt. Zion fell to Central 56-42.
The Carrollton Trojans fell to Southwest Christian 79-73 on Friday and dropped to 3-3.
Bremen started the week 0-3 and was scheduled to play a non-region home game against Pepperell.
Heard County fell to 3-4 with the loss to Bowdon.
Haralson County picked up its first win of the season last week with an 86-28 victory over Morris Innovative.
The win moved them to 1-5 on the season.
GirlsIn girls’ action over the weekend, Bremen dropped a contest to Bowdon early last week, falling 54-43.
Bremen dropped to 0-6. Bowdon ended the week with a 5-2 record. In addition to its over Bremen, Bowdon also knocked off Temple 53-33.
Temple also lost to Villa Rica 47-30 on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers fell to 3-5 overall.
Villa Rica led Temple 22-17 at the half. The Lady Wildcats improved to 2-7 overall.
The Lady Wildcats were set to play a tournament game Monday.
Central is coming off two holiday tournament defeats. The Lions fell 44-37 to LaGrange and 49-30 to Mt. Zion.
Central fell to 4-6 overall and was scheduled to play a tournament game on Monday.
The victory improved Mt. Zion’s record to 9-2. Mt. Zion got back on track against the Lions after losing to Cass the night before 74-38.
The Lady Eagles were led by Jordon Kiebrow and Zoey Holland with 16 each.
Carrollton stayed perfect, improving its record to 7-0 with a 40-point blowout against Sandy Creek.
Carrollton won the contest 72-32.
Carrollton played at home in the Carrollton Christmas Classic against McIntosh.
The Lady Trojans also play host to McEachern Tuesday.
Heard County enters the week with a 9-1 record.