The first round of the GHSA softball tournament opened this week with Bremen, Central and Carrollton each earning sweeps to advance to the Sweet 16.
Mt. Zion split its first-round series with Georgia Military Academy forcing a third game on Wednesday.
Villa Rica and Bowdon’s seasons ended with their first-round losses.
Bremen advances past Rabun County: Bremen opened play in the Class AA tournament with 13-2 and 8-0 victories over Rabun County.
Both games ended by the mercy rule. In the 8-0 victory, the Lady Blue Devils out-hit Rabun County 9-3. Bremen out-hit Rabun County 13-2 in the second game.
In the nightcap, Caitlin Newman hit a grand slam and teammate Ella Harrod hit a homer and finished with five RBIs.
Pitcher Elizabeth Wester struck out eight leading to the 13-2 win. Lindsey Haley struck out two.
Haley also struck out four to pick up the win in the first game.
Harrod, Wester and Alexis Smith drove in two runs each in the first game.
Bremen moves on to play Chattooga in the Class AA Sweet 16 on Thursday.
Carrollton sweeps Winder-Barrow: The Lady Trojans stamped their ticket to the Class AAAAA Sweet 16 on Monday after beating Winder-Barrow 9-5 and 10-1.
In the first game Scout Jennings homered and Kate Albertus drove in three runs heading to the victory.
Jaycie Hand picked up the win in both games finishing with a combined three strikeouts.
In the second game, Jennings drove in three runs and Kayla Harley and Maddie Mashburn drove in two each.
The Lady Trojans move on to play Creekview in the second round on Thursday.
Central moves past Arabia Mountain: The Lady Lions took their first step toward getting back to the Elite 8 of the Class A tournament with an easy first-round win against Arabia Mountain.
The Lady Lions made short work out of Arabia Mountain outsourcing their opponent 35-0.
Central won the first game 17-0 and the second contest 18-0.
Karley Fuller struck out six in the first game and Alexis Warren had five strikeouts in the nightcap.
Fuller, Mary Beth Griffin, Maddie Singleton and Ava Tyson each doubled in the 17-0 victory.
Chelsea Jeffers and Hayden Salter both drove in runs in the second game.
Central plays North Oconee in the second round Thursday.
Haralson County beats Elbert County: The Lady Rebels used a sweep of Elbert County on Monday to move on to the Class AA Sweet 16.
The Lady Rebels won the first game 5-1 and finished off Elbert County 8-0 in the second game.
Morgan Martin struck out 11 in the first game and three in the second game.
The Lady Rebels spread the offensive wealth in the first game, getting homers from Martin, Mallory Garner and Abby Brown.
Martin, Brown, Amber Johnson and Isabelle Griffin knocked in runs in the second game.
Haralson County will play Lovett in the second round of the Class AA tournament starting Thursday.
Mt. Zion splits first-round opener: The Mt. Zion Eagles needed a third-and-deciding game Wednesday afternoon after splitting games with Georgia Military Academy on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won the first game 8-0 and split the second contest 12-4.
In their 8-0 victory, the Eagles led 5-0 after three innings and added three more runs in the top of the fourth.
The game ended in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
Savannah Cheeks and Anna Grace Hennesy homered for the Eagles.
Hennesy also struck out five from the pitching circle. Despite the loss in the second game, she also struck out 11.
Season ends for Villa Rica: The Lady Wildcats lost the first game to Blessed Trinity, 9-0, won their second contest 12-7 before ending their season with a 12-3 loss to Blessed Trinity in the best-of-three series.
In the victory Chloe Smith hit two home runs and struck out three.
Bowdon swept in first-round matchup: Anna Messer had two hits and Maggie Harris and Carlie Whitman drove in the runs for the Lady Red Devils in a 4-2 loss to Academy for Classical Education.
Bowdon also dropped a 9-4 decision to ACD. Harris struck out six and Caroline Huggins led the offense with three hits and an RBI.
Whitman and Huggins also drove in runs. The duo also finished with a double each.
