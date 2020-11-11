It was a season filled with uncertainty thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, that didn’t stop the 2020 high school softball campaign from producing plenty of great memories for local teams and players.
The high school softball season might be over, yet the accolades are still pouring in for three local players, and on Saturday, they will have a chance to showcase their talents against some of the best players from around the state.
Carrollton’s Scout Jennings and Kate Albertus, and Central’s Hayden Slater will participate Saturday in the Georgia Dugout Club All-State All-Star game at Buford High School.
The four-team showcase splits the state’s best senior players into Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D.
Each team will play in two games as part of the All-Star festivities.
Jennings and Albertus will be Team C members, while Slater is part of the Team D roster.
Slater helped lead the Lady Lions to the Class AAAA state title game in Columbus before the squad fell to Heritage-Catoosa in a two-game showdown.
Heritage won both games 3-2 and 4-0.
Slater helped led Central to a 28-10 overall record.
She will attend Fairleigh Dickenson University.
Jennings and Albertus led Carrollton to the Class AAAAAA state tournament and the Sweet 16.
The Lady Trojans swept Winder-Barrow in the first round before falling to Creekview at the Sweet 16.
Jennings will continue her career at Southern Miss.
Carrollton ended the 2020 season with a 16-12-1 record.
2020 Georgia Dugout Club All-Star Showcase
Saturday, Nov. 14 at Buford High School
10 a.m. Game 1 (Team C vs. Team D)
11:45 Game 2 (Team A vs. Team B)
1:30 Skills Competition/Awards Presentation
3:30 Game 3 (Team A vs. Team C)
4:45 Game 4 (Team B vs. Team D)
