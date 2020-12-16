Editor’s Note: Coaches are asked to email the results of their games with scoring information to douggorman39@gmail.com.
As football season comes to an end in the west Georgia area, high school basketball is starting to heat up.
In boys’ action, the Bowdon Red Devils head into the midweek clash on Thursday against visiting Mt. Zion with a 5-0 overall record and a 4-0 mark in Region 6-A play.
The Red Devils have outscored their opponents 403-275.
In an offensive shootout, Bowdon beat B.E.S.T Academy 101-94.
The Red Devils also have victories over Atlanta Classical Academy (97-25) and Bremen (60-48) in the team’s non-region games.
Bowdon also knocked off Fulton Leadership Academy (57-51), Armuchee (88-57).
Mt. Zion comes into the showdown at Bowdon with a 1-1 record.
The Eagles defeated Unity Christian (47-46 in OT) and lost to Christian Heritage (86-34).
It will be the first region game for Mt. Zion.
Bremen dropped its first three games. In addition to the contents against Bowdon, the Blue Devils also lost to Pepperell (78-48) and Model (51-40).
It’s a new era for Carrollton basketball as the Trojans have a new head coach calling the shots.
Long-time head coach Tim Criswell stepped down after more than 30 seasons and 600 victories.
Don Bray, who played for Criswell and served as one of his assistants, takes the legendary coach’s reins.
Bray’s teams started with a 3-2 record overall and 1-2 mark in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Carrollton opened the season with non-region wins against Hampton (73-67) and East Coweta (82-78).
The Trojans lost to South Paulding (71-68) and Rome (71-62) before beating Villa Rica (76-57).
Carrollton played away at Paulding County Tuesday.
Central has started the season with a 2-2 record and a 0-1 mark in Region, including victories against Ranburne (51-42) and Temple (46-29).
The Lions play Friday at home against Temple when they host the Carroll County Holiday Classic.
The event takes place Dec. 18-21 at both Central and Bowdon.
Haralson County started the season with an 0-5 record with losses to Oak Mountain (55-44), Woodland-Cartersville (54-46), Gordon-Lee (54-46), and Central of Clay County, Alabama (59-33).
Heard County started the season with a 2-3 record with victories over Central (40-35) and Oak Mountain Academy (58-49).
Temple started the season with a 3-1 record, including victories over Our Lady of Mercy (61-44), Pepperell (75-68), and Oak Mountain Academy.
The Tigers play in the Harrison Tournament Friday-Monday.
Villa Rica came into the week with a 1-6 overall record.
The Wildcats’ victory came against Lithia Springs (63-61) in a Region 6-AAAAA contest.
Oak Mountain headed into the week with a 4-5 record playing a mixture of contests against GHSA and GISA teams.
Heading into this week’s action, the Warriors earned two wins against Praise Academy (55-41,53-46), Young American Christians (61-32), Haralson County (55-44).