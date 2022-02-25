Too many misses around the basket and a pair of first half runs put Friday’s second round playoff game out of the Central Lions’ reach on Friday night. Monroe left Central High School with a 72-58 win and the Lions looking toward next season, one win short of 20 for the 2021-22 season.
JoJo Bell’s runner in the lane on Lions third trip was Central’s first field goal which tied the game at 2-2 early. That was after missing three field goals on their first possession of the game, which turned out to be the theme of the night.
The Lions managed just three field goals in the first five and a half minutes and called timeout with 2:35 to go in the first looking up at a 15-6 deficit.
Bell led the Lions with 20 points.
The Lions got to within six with less than a minute to go in the quarter, but a three put the Golden Tornados up by nine. A pair of Brian Bain foul shots with 4.5 seconds to go inched the Lions a little closer at 20-13 going into the second quarter.
That second quarter started much like the first with both teams able to take advantage of some sloppy offensive possessions. Two transition buckets by Monroe and a pair of Bell makes kept the gap at seven points which would turn out to be the closest margin from that point forward.
A three put the Golden Tornados up by a dozen points at 29-17 at the four and a half minute mark.
Another three on Monroe’s next possession from the right corner, compelled Central to burn a timeout down by 15 points capping an 8-0 run for the Tornados.
Central had chances, five in one possession to break the run, but the ball wouldn’t fall through the net.
The run was 11 straight before Bell hit from inside. With 2:20 to play in the half, Monroe led 35-19.
Over the next minute, Monroe went on another 7-0 run before Bain’s runner in the lane with a minute to go.
Bain’s dribble drive resulted in his second straight basket, but couldn’t convert the free throw after drawing the foul.
When the halftime buzzer sounded, Monroe was up 44-23.
The Lions couldn’t chip into Monroe’s lead in the third quarter despite some hot shooting by Max Young, who hit a pair of threes in the third quarter and Bell. The Tornados still managed to keep Central down by 22 points at 58-36 going into the fourth.
One of the hardest fought plays of the night for Central came early in the fourth when Bain scrambled for the basketball to the right corner, picked it up, went baseline, contorted his body for the layup that got the Lions to within 19 points at 60-41. Bain finished with 12 points.
Central managed to string two productive possessions together thanks to a three from Young and an inside make by Bell capped a quick 5-2 run. Before the fourth quarter was half over, Central was within 16 points at 62-46.
Young hit five from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points.
The Lions finish the season with a 19-9 record while Monroe improved to 24-3.