COLUMBUS — After making it all the way to the Class AAAA title game last year and falling just short, 12 months later things were a whole lot brighter for the Central Lady Lions softball team.
The Lady Lions officially climbed to the top of the high school softball mountain this year on a cold and wet late Saturday afternoon with a 4-2 victory over North Oconee County in the championship round of the GHSA tournament.
“I am just proud of how the girls worked,” Lions’ head coach David McKenna said. “They’ve worked their butts off since May, and did everything we asked them to do. It’s a great feeling.”
Field No. 3 at the South Commons softball facility will always have a special place in the hearts of Central players, coaches, students and fans. Central put an exclamation point on the season and finally put last year’s disappointment in the rearview mirror with the state championship.
Central finished with an impressive 35-2 record en route to its state title.
Revenge wasn’t necessarily on the minds of the Central Lady Lions softball team when they headed to the Elite 8, but they got it anyway with a victory over Heritage-Catoosa to move into the winner’s bracket game.
A year ago, Heritage knocked off the Lady Lions in the championship round.
The chance of a rematch ended when Heritage lost to North Oconee County in the final losers-bracket game to set up the championship showdown with the Lady Titans.
Momentum changed hands a couple of times during the championship contest.
Central took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before North Oconee County tied the game with its first run in the top of the second.
The Lady Titans outhit the Lady Lions 7-6, but fell short on the scoreboard as Central came up with timely runs.
With the game tied 2-2, the Lions pushed single runs across in the fifth and sixth innings.
It was in North Oconee’s sixth inning where the final threat was mounted with runners on second and third and just one out.
But Karley Fuller struck out two in a row to quench the threat.
“She bared down. We got in a little pickle in that sixth inning...she come up and got dialed in, and she showed you how good she is,” McKenna said of his junior ace. “That’s Karley. She’s done that for us all year. That’s why she’s so good. She works in and out, changes speeds, has a great change-up. I’m just proud of her.”
The Lady Lions finished off the Lady Titans with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh.
Central forced two pop ups to start the last inning and when third baseman Chelsea Jeffers fielded the ground ball and threw it to first baseman Gracie McKey the final chapter in the Lady Lions’ 2021 impressive championship season was complete.
The Lady Lions spent most of the season as the top-ranked softball team in the Class AAAA poll and didn’t disappoint once they got into the postseason.
Central rolled past Mt. Zion-Jonesboro and Bainbridge to punch its ticket back to Columbus and the double-elimination Elite 8
Central opened its Elite 8 run with a 5-2 victory over West Laurens and a 5-3 win over Madison County to set up the rematch with Heritage.
That turned out to be one of the Lady Lions’ most competitive games this year, but they prevailed 8-7.
In the championship contest, Emma Shoemaker homered and the Lions also rode the arm of pitcher Karley Fuller.
Fuller finished the contest with seven strikeouts.
She also had a double and finished with two hits.
Ava Tyson also had two hits and two RBIs.
The Lady Lions closed out the year with 10 wins in a row and outscored its opponents 291-74.